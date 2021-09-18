SHS golf rounds out regular season well By Dillan Schorfheide sports@sidneyherald.com Sep 18, 2021 Sep 18, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. The Sidney golf team closed out the regular season strong, performing well at the Billings Central Invite on Thursday, September 16 and the Laurel Invite on Friday, September 17.Karly Volk had a spectacular day on Thursday, leading Sidney overall and hitting a career accomplishment.Sidney head coach Ben Berg previously said Volk had never shot in the 70s in high school competition in her career, but that changed when Volk shot a 77 at the Billings Central Invite.Her score put her in third place individually for the day, and she spearheaded the Lady Eagles’ performance that day as well.Mercedes Lamb had one of her best rounds of the season, shooting a 100, and Emilee Iversen wasn’t far behind with a 107.Brooklyn Boyer and Jolene Molloy rounded out the Lady Eagles squad, shooting a 122 and 144, respectively.For the boy’s team, Logan Schumacker stepped up and had one of his better rounds this season, leading the team with an 82. He placed 15th individually.The rest of the boy’s golfers had good performances as well. Tanner Tiesen shot a 91, Kaleb Kutzler shot a 101, Bradyn Page shot a 104 and Gunner Kostelecky shot a 123.Overall, the girl’s team placed fifth out of seven teams, and the boy’s team placed sixth out of eight teams.Both teams saw their scores get a bit higher the next day in Laurel, but some of the Sidney golfers still had some good finishes.Volk once again had the highest finish, placing fourth individually with a 94, and Iversen shot a 105, good for 15th place individually.Rounding out the Lady Eagles squad, Molloy shot a 126, Lamb shot a 138 and Boyer shot a 152.Schumacker once again led the boy’s team, shooting a 99 for the Eagles. Right behind him was Tiesen again, who shot a 101, and after him, Page came next with a 112.Kutzler and Kostelecky rounded out the squad, shooting a 118 and a 164, respectively.The good performances the Eagles had at the invites will be important to build off of, as the Eastern A Divisional is happening on Friday, September 24.The good news for Sidney is that the divisional will be played on some very familiar turf, as the Eagles will be hosting the tournament at the Sidney Country Club. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Sport Golf Sidney Eagles Karly Volk Tiesen Logan Schumacker Kostelecky Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition E-Edition 4 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Richland has second highest active COVID cases in Eastern Montana Richard "Dick" Simmons, 82 Montana businesses are in an untenable situation Sidney candidates answer questions at Sidney Young Professionals forum Lack of critical thinking discredits Montana Nurses Association Robert “Bob” Almer Delp, 80 Highway cleanup serves the community Billings Clinic preparing for Crisis Standards of Care Sidney Schools superintendent gives update on the current COVID situation Sidney candidates answer questions at SYP forum (Part 2) Your Social Connection