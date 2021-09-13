The Sidney High School golf team hosted the entire Eastern Class A for its home invite on Friday, September 10, and even with so many competitors present, the Eagles did well and placed well.
Some golfers improved upon previous outings and had some of their best days so far this season, and it could not have come at a better time for Sidney.
The Eagles are officially past the halfway point of the season, and only two more invites are scheduled before the Eastern A Divisional.
Sidney head coach Ben Berg said getting to host the Divisional could be a good thing for his team, as getting to play at your home course in the postseason could give the golfers some confidence.
Having this home invite just a few weeks before the Divisional is also a help, as the good performances from Friday could be a nice boost for the team as well.
Overall at the invite, the boy’s team placed fifth out of eight teams who scored, and the girl’s team placed third out of seven teams. The boy’s team had a total of 365, and the girl’s team had a total of 426.
Leading the way for the Eagles was Tate Hazen, who had a great outing Friday.
Hazen shot a 78 at the invite, which was good enough for second place individually, just one stroke behind Sam Norman of Laurel.
Logan Schumacker also placed for the Eagles, tying for 10th. He finished with an 85. Rounding out the squad, Tanner Tiesen shot a 96, Bradyn Page shot a 106 and Kaleb Kutzler shot 114.
Leading the way for the girl’s team was Karly Volk once again, who had a great outing as well. She shot an 83, which put her in a tie for fourth place.
After her, Emilee Iversen also placed, taking 13th individually with a 99. Rounding out the squad were Mercedes Lamb (118), Brooklyn Boyer (126), Jolene Molloy (141) and Hailey Holzworth (163, junior varsity).
The next competition for Sidney will be Thursday, September 16, which will be the Billings Invite. The very next day, Friday, September 17, Sidney will compete in the Laurel Invite as well.
After that, though, the postseason is next up.
The Divisional practice round will be held at the Sidney Country Club on Thursday, September 23, and the Divisional itself will be on Friday, September 24, starting at 9:00 a.m. at Sidney Country Club.