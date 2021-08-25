The Sidney High School golf teams faced some stiff competition at the Billings Invite on Monday, August 23 and Tuesday, August 24, but the Eagles finished the competition with some good scores.
The other Class A competitors at the invite presented a tough challenge for the Eagles, but Sidney did well and put up some good scores.
For the boy’s team, Tate Hazen led the Eagles each day, and for the Lady Eagles, Karly Volk led the team. Sidney’s depth is showing early this season, as a couple golfers finished right behind Hazen and Volk to make Sidney more dangerous.
Hazen and the boy’s team had a great first day. Hazen led the team with a 78, followed by Logan Schumacker who shot a 90. Tanner Tiesen shot 100 and Bradyn Page shot 106 to round out the squad.
Volk led the girl’s team with an 88, followed by Emilee Iversen who shot a 99. Mercedes Lamb shot 119, and Brooklyn Boyer shot 139.
All four girl’s golfers improved their stroke total on the back nine, and two of the boy’s golfers did the same, with the other two shooting the same scores.
For the second day of competition, some golfers improved upon their first-day scores, and others stayed around the same score.
Volk shot an 88 again, and Iversen finished with 100. Lamb finished with 119 again, but Boyer shot a 117, a 22-stroke improvement.
Hazen shot a 93 to lead the boy’s team and Schumacker was right behind him with a 94. Tiesen finished with 109, and Page shot a 115.
Volk was the only Sidney golfer who reached a spot in the individual standings, placing 16th with a two-day total of 177.
In the team standings for the boys, Gallatin took first place, and in the girl’s standings, Billings West took first place.
Both teams are pretty young overall, but they each have returning state golfers to lead the way.
Volk placed fifth individually at state last year and will be looked to for leadership, and Hazen competed at state last year as well. Iversen and Schumacker have shown so far that they will also be some top golfers for the Eagles.
Regarding the depth, Tiesen and Page both have done well to start the season, as have Lamb and Boyer.
Gunner Kostelecky and Hailey Halzworth are other golfers who the Eagles will have this season and look at to do well.
Although the Sidney teams didn’t place at the invite, it provided great experience early on in the season for the Eagles.