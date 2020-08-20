Sidney High School’s boys and girls golf teams both had golfers finish in the top six at the Sidney Triangular competition at the Sidney Country Club on August 18.
The Eagles competed against Custer County and Dawson County in what was a qualifying event for the Billings Invite on August 24.
Both the girls and boys teams had a golfer finish in first or tied for first and had other golfers inhabit some of the top spots, a good start to the Eagles’ golf season.
“It was nice to get a couple competitions out there and see where you’re at, see what you need to work on and nice to basically have a full squad on both sides today,” said Sidney head coach Ben Berg.
Matt Hansen took the top spot on the boys side, shooting an 81 to lead the Eagles. Hansen is a golfer who is expected to be a consistent competitor and leader for Sidney this season.
Behind Hansen, Custer County’s Ryder Lee finished second with an 83, the closest score to Hansen’s. Haden Warren was the other Custer County golfer who finished in the top five, as he shot a 93.
Sidney boys golfers took the other four three spots in the top six. Casey Rehbein shot a 92 and took third place for Sidney. Tate Hazen shot a 95 and took fifth for Sidney and Braden Kindopp shot a 96, good enough for sixth place for Sidney.
Berg said the boys played better on August 18 than they did August 17, when they played at the Custer Invite.
Dawson County’s best golfer at the Sidney Triangular was Traver Coon, who stayed with the top golfers and shot a 97.
On the girls side, Sidney’s Karly Volk tied for first with Miles City’s Karsyn Swigart, as they both shot 90. Sidney’s Sarah Karanjai took third with a 96. Adriana Beyerly took fourth with a 99. Sidney’s Ella Norby and Miles City’s Candence Blankenship both shot 117 for fifth place.
The golf teams could not start official practices until August 13, the date set by the Montana High School Association, so they did not have a lot of actual practice time before their first competitions. Even with those circumstances, though, Berg said he thought the teams played well and handled it well.
“I was just explaining to them, a little bit ago, that we need to get out. We need to actually practice, rather than just play, and so here in the next few days, we’ll be able to actually do that intermittently, in and around tournaments,” Berg said.
He added that there are a lot of competitions in the first week-and-a-half of the season, so getting out and just practicing will be a challenge.