Sidney High School recently released its fall sports schedules, and since the school year is only a few weeks away now, it’s a great time to look at the schedules and go over some of the more-important dates for each team.
These could be games against tough opponents or they could be home games for each team. Some of the games or meets are also Homecoming games for the respective team.
Cross Country
Sidney’s cross country team had a good season last year and has a lot of returning talent, plus some good talent coming into high school.
The first event of the season is August 27 in Billings. Practices for the Eagles start on August 13.
One difference in the schedule is that last season, the year opened with a home meet for the Eagles, but this year, the Eagles’ home meet will be October 9, the weekend before the Eastern A Fall Classic.
The home meet will be at the Sidney Country Club.
That Fall Classic will be October 15 in Hardin, and the All Class State Meet will be in Missoula on October 23.
Golf
The SHS golf teams will be kicking off their season earlier than the other teams.
The junior varsity has an invite at Custer County on August 16, and the next day, August 17, both the junior varsity and varsity will host the Sidney Triangular at the Sidney Country Club. Sidney will take on Dawson County and Custer County in the triangular.
Sidney has a home invite on September 10 at the Sidney Country Club as well.
The big news for the golf team is that the Eagles will be hosting the Eastern A Divisional Tournament at the Sidney Country Club. The divisional will be September 24.
To close out the season, the state tournament will be held September 30 and October 1 in Polson.
The junior varsity does have two meets listed as tentative currently: August 23 in Billings (Lockwood Invite) and September 16 in Miles City (Custer County JV Invite).
The girl’s team is returning a good number of golfers from their state second-place team last year, and the boy’s team is returning a lot of golfers too from their solid squad last season.
Football
Eight football games are lined up for the SHS varsity squad, and the Eagles will be coming off a great season last year.
Sidney did lose a lot of key seniors to graduation, but the Eagles will be able to reload and have a good team again this season.
The season opens August 27 with an away game at Havre for the varsity squad, but the following weekend, on September 3, the Eagles host Park for the first home game of the season.
The other home games for Sidney come on September 24 against Fergus, October 8 against Billings Central (Homecoming) and October 22 against Dawson County.
The Homecoming game against Billings Central will be fun to watch, as the Eagles nearly defeated the Rams, who later went on to play in the state title game.
Volleyball
The volleyball team will kick its season off with a bang, as the Lady Eagles will be hosting the Eastern A Tip-off Tournament on August 27 and August 28.
Getting to play against good competition from the Eastern A right off the bat like that will be some good experience for the team.
The Lady Eagles lost some good seniors to graduation, but Sidney is a young team with a lot of talent coming up the ranks for this season.
The next home games for volleyball, after the tip-off, are September 17 against Havre and October 1 against Fergus.
The homecoming game is October 7 against rival Dawson County, which should be a good match to watch.
Sidney will also host Glasgow on October 16 and Custer County on October 30, which will close out the regular season.
The C Squad and junior varsity team will also host a Sub-Varsity Jamboree on October 15.
On top of that, watch for news once the season starts for the team's Pink Game, which helps them raise funds to then donate to cancer organizations.
The postseason will start November 4 with the Eastern A Divisional Tournament.