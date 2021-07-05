School may be out for the summertime but things seem like they are starting to pick up a bit for Sidney High School athletics.
Some summer basketball games are set to take place throughout July, and the newly-split cheer and dance teams are starting to get information out about when they are starting things.
Here’s a roundup of some of the latest news out of SHS.
Girl’s Basketball
The Sidney High School girl’s basketball team will continue its summer action in July with games starting this week.
The Lady Eagles have already played in some scrimmages and they will have six games in July against various opponents.
On Wednesday, July 7, Sidney will take on MonDak at 6 p.m. at the high school to start the July schedule.
On Monday, July 12, the Lady Eagles will take on Plentywood at 6 p.m. at the middle school, and on Wednesday, July 14, Sidney will face Circle at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., with the games being played at the middle school as well.
The following week, on Tuesday, July 20, the Lady Eagles will take on the SHS boy’s freshman team, and on Thursday, July 22, the Lady Eagles will take on some Sidney alumni. Both of these games will be played at 6 p.m.
The last summer game for Sidney is Monday, July 26, when the Lady Eagles take on Richey-Lambert at 6 p.m.
Cheerleading
The new head coach of the cheer team, Tayler Lange, is already quick to work and has set the dates for cheer camp and tryouts.
From August 9 to August 12, camp/tryouts will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The plan is to hold everything in the high school gym but might be moved outside. A flier posted on Facebook says to dress accordingly to be prepared for either.
There will also be a parent meeting on July 14 at 6 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
Dance
Weslie Zoanni, the former high school assistant cheer coach, is also getting going early in her new role as the head coach of the dance/drill team.
In a post on Facebook, dates and times were released for tryouts for the Eaglette dance team.
Tryouts for grades nine through 12 will be held from July 19 to July 22 and each day the tryouts will last from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The tryouts will be held at the Central Elementary gym.