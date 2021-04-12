Both the track and field team and softball team for Sidney High School competed over the weekend, with varying results.
The track and field team had some great finishes at the Wibaux Invitational, and the softball team had a tough weekend in a tournament at Fergus.
Track and FieldThe SHS boy’s track and field team took second place, only behind Dawson County, and the girl’s team placed 12th out of 21 teams.
Sidney runners dominated the 100 meter dash at the Wibaux Invitational.
Parker Sinks Tok first place with a time of 11.74, and Ryan McGinnis and Tate Wieferich took second and third with times of 12.01 and 12.03, respectively.
Aden Graves also finished among the top five, taking fifth place at 12.14.
Sinks didn’t stop after the 100 meter dash, though, as he also finished first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.33.
In the 300 meter hurdles, Hudson Severson finished fourth with a time of 47.86, and Ben Carlsen took fifth with a time of 50.06.
The sprinters who did so well in the 100 meter dash carried that success over into the 4x100 meter relay, as McGinnis, Wieferich, Graves and Sinks took first with a time of 45.10.
Graves, Sinks and Wieferich, along with Grady Nelson, also took first place in the 4x400 meter relay, with a time of 3:45.72.
In the shot put, Riley Waters and Riley Jackson placed one after the other, as Waters took second (41-10.00) and Jackson took third (41-00.00).
Jackson had similar success in the discus, taking first with a throw of 131-06. Chase Waters came in fourth place, hitting a distance of 117-01 with his throw.
Jerome Entz got a good finish in the high jump, taking fifth place with a height of 5-04.00. Entz also did well in the long jump, placing fourth with a jump of 19-03.75.
Graves returned in the pole vault, taking fifth with a mark of 10-06.00.
For the girl’s team, Olivia Schoepp kicked things off in the 100 meter dash, taking sixth with a time of 14.05.
Then, in the 4x100 meter relay, Schoepp, Taylor Stewart, Anna Allen and Emma Doty took fifth with a time of 55.54.
Ali Merritt had another good showing in the shot put and discus: In the shot put, she took second with a distance of 36-08.75, and in the discus, she took third with a throw of 107-00.
Jaylen Baxter finished in sixth place in the javelin throw with a mark of 95-00, and Stewart took seventh in the long jump with a distance of 15-01.00. Doty took seventh in the triple jump, hitting a distance of 29-00.50.
SoftballThe softball team was in Lewistown over the weekend and got some more experience in this early part of the season.
The Eagles lost two non-conference games, 28-1 against Park and 11-3 against Hardin, and they lost one conference game to Fergus, 11-1.
Sidney got its first win of the season just before the trip to Lewistown, with a 12-5 rout over Dawson County.