Spring sports would have started by now for Sidney High School if things went according to plan, but the old foe that is the usual culprit of spring sport cancellations got right to work: Weather.
Yes, for ages now, inclement weather has been the reason that softball, baseball and track and field teams have had to miss out on some action.
It is usually rain that makes the field unplayable or the track and field events not viable anymore, and for the SHS softball team, field conditions and some other factors played into the cancellation.
The Lady Eagles were supposed to play Hardin in a home game on Saturday, March 27, which would have been the season opener for the Lady Eagles. The weather couldn’t even wait for just one game to be an annoyance.
In a Facebook post on the Sidney Eagles page, it was stated that a combination of wind, temperature and field conditions was the reason for the decision.
The announcement was posted a little bit before the game was scheduled to start. Prior to the 1 p.m. start time Saturday, there had been a snow flurry added into the mix with the colder temperatures and strong winds.
Sidney's season opener will still be a home game, and it will be played Friday against Custer County. The junior varsity game will start at 3 p.m., and the varsity game will start at 5 p.m.
The Lady Eagles have a pretty generous schedule to open the season, and if the game against Hardin hadn’t been canceled, they would have had three straight home games to open the season.
Even then, Sidney will be on home turf for the first two games of the season. After the game against Custer County, the Lady Eagles will host Dawson County on Thursday, April 8 for a home game.
The Sidney High School track and field team also has its season opener this week, as the Eagles will travel to Watford City on Thursday for the Williston/Watford City Invite. The event will start at noon.
The track and field team will have to wait a little longer than the softball team for its first home event.
After the Williston/Watford City Invite, the Eagles will compete at the Wibaux Invite (Saturday, April 10) and the Baker Invite (Saturday, April 17) before hosting the Sidney invite on Saturday, April 24.