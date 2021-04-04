The opener for the Sidney High School softball team didn’t work out in a favorable way.
First, some inclement weather canceled the originally-scheduled opener, and when the Eagles finally got to play the first game of the season, on Friday, April 2, visiting Miles City ruined the opener by defeating Sidney 16-5.
Miles City played well and earned the win, but don’t discount what the Eagles were able to do.
Sidney made some good plays in the game, and specifically batting-wise, the Eagles were able to produce some runs and had some great hits.
Sidney didn’t waste any time scoring, and trailing 1-0 after the top half of the first inning, the Eagles quickly tied the game up.
In the bottom of the first, with one out, Chloe Schroeder earned a trip to first base after being hit by a pitch. Up next was Hadley Garsjo, who helped put Sidney in the position to score.
Garsjo made contact with the ball and hit a grounder in the infield, and she forced a hurried throw by the Miles City infielder to first base. The throw was out of Miles City’s first baseman’s range, so Garsjo safely made it to first. Meanwhile, Schroeder was able to advance to third on the bad throw.
Lexi Metz batted fourth for Sidney, and with runners at second and third (Garsjo stole second), Metz hit a hard grounder to the shortstop and was thrown out at first.
Ultimately, though, Metz drove in Schroeder, tying the game at 1-1 and giving Sidney its first run of the season.
Brooke Morrill was also hit by a pitch, but with Garsjo and Morrill in scoring position, the Eagles weren’t able to score any more runs in the first.
After the first inning, Sidney was able to consistently get runners on base and hit the ball well.
In the bottom of the third, Metz once again delivered. Schroeder doubled deep to center field and eventually made it to third base, being driven in by Metz on a groundout, making the game 4-2 in Miles City’s favor.
In the fourth inning, Shanti Berkopec nailed a line-drive single into center field to kick off the inning. She advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Curstien Gaffield, and Trudi Speldrich, despite grounding out, drove Berkopec in to make it 4-3, still in Miles City’s favor.
The reason Miles City was able to win, though, was mainly due to a couple of big innings late in the game.
One of them was the fifth inning, where a couple Sidney errors allowed Miles City to expand its lead. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Garsjo was able to drive in Schroeder, but the Eagles weren’t able to recover late from the big innings that the Cowgirls had.
The good news is that it was the first game of the season, and the Eagles showed some good signs.
Although Miles City scored a lot, Metz and Schroeder had some good pitches going in the game.
And, especially hitting-wise, the Eagles had a great game and showed that they will be able to produce runs well.
Next up for Sidney is another home game, this time against Dawson County on Thursday, with the junior varsity starting at 3 p.m.