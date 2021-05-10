The Sidney High School softball team held its Senior Night game with a matchup against Watford City, and the seniors on the team were treated with a nice win as the Lady Eagles defeated Watford City 15-5 on Friday, May 7.
Sidney held on to a lead it took in the fourth inning and used a big fifth inning to officially end the game.
After scoring three runs in the first inning and one run in the second inning, the Lady Eagles still found themselves behind after a three-run top half of the fourth put Watford City ahead 5-4.
In the bottom half of the fourth, though, Curstine Gaffield kicked things off for the Lady Eagles to get the ball rolling.
Gaffield got hit by a pitch and got to first base. After her, Trudi Speldrich drew a walk to put runners on first and second. Amaiya Kirn was up after Speldrich, and she also drew a walk to load the bases for Sidney.
Lily Wick delivered with the bases loaded, driving in Gaffield and Speldrich, good enough for a 6-5 lead.
Sophie Peters grounded out after Wick, but she was able to drive in Kirn, giving Sidney a 7-5 lead.
Taylan Hanson also delivered with a runner in scoring position; Wick was able to advance to third on Peters’ out, and Hanson reached on an error, allowing Wick to score, giving Sidney an 8-5 lead.
Hanson advanced to second on the error from her hit, putting another runner in scoring position for Hadley Garsjo.
Garsjo grounded out but advanced Hanson to third, but Sidney wasn’t able to score another run that inning. The damage was done, though, and it set up the fifth inning, where the Lady Eagles exploded.
The inning was set up almost exactly the same way.
This time with one out, Gaffield reached on a walk, Speldrich reached on an error and Kirn walked, once again loading the bases for Lily Wick.
Wick singled with the bases loaded again, driving in Gaffield and Speldrich. Wick advanced to second on the throw in, and Kirn was able to score on the throw. The score was then 11-5 in Sidney’s favor.
Peters singled to right field next, driving in Wick to make the score 12-5.
Hanson singled to center field after Peters, putting runners on first and second for Garsjo. Garsjo delivered in a big way, nailing a triple to right field to bring in Peters and Hanson to make the score 14-5.
Lexi Metz ended the game with her at-bat, doubling on a line drive to center field to score Garsjo, making the score 15-5.
The four Sidney seniors, Metz, Garsjo, Gaffield and Brooke Morrill, all contributed to the team’s effort.
Garsjo went 1-for-3 at the plate and had two runs batted in, Gaffield got on base twice and had two runs, Metz went 2-for-4 and had two RBIs and Morrill made some good defensive plays and had some nice hits at the plate.
Otherwise for Sidney, Wick had a big game at the plate for the Lady Eagles, going 4-for-4 and recording six RBIs. Sophie Peters went 2-for-4 and had three RBIs, and Hanson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Speldrich drew a walk and had two runs, and Kirn drew two walks and scored three runs.
On the mound, Metz pitched three good innings, giving up five runs (only four earned) and striking out two batters while walking four others.
Hanson pitched two innings in relief, striking out three batters and walking two.
The Lady Eagles were also originally scheduled to face Havre in a home game on Saturday, May 8, but the game was moved to Tuesday, May 11. It is still a home game.