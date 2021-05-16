Sidney High School’s softball team hit a bit of a rough patch to end the regular season, but the Lady Eagles are showing some good things as they now prepare for postseason action.
On Thursday, May 13, Sidney lost 14-0 to Havre in what was the final home game of the season, and over the weekend, the Lady Eagles lost 21-10 to Hardin (May 14) and 12-5 to Billings Central (May 15).
Sidney has been able to produce a lot of runs consistently this season, and as the team winds up the regular season, that is still the case. Aside from the loss to Havre, Sidney averaged 7.5 runs in the games against Hardin and Billings Central.
In the game against Hardin, Sophie Peters and Taylan Hanson led the way for the Eagles, as both players finished the game with three runs batted in.
Peters also tied with Lexi Metz for the team lead in hits with two apiece.
Hadley Garsjo, Chloe Schroeder, Amaiya Kirn and Metz also recorded an RBI each.
Along with Peters and Metz, Garsjo, Hanson, Schroeder, Kirn and Brooke Morrill each had one hit.
Against Billings Central, the Lady Eagles kicked things off with a big first inning where they scored most of their runs.
Lily Wick and Peters kicked things off, as Wick bunted to reach first base and Peters singled.
Garsjo singled up the middle to drive in Wick, and on the throw in, Peters advanced to third and Garsjo advanced to second.
Hanson kept the ball rolling and also singled, driving in Peters and putting Garsjo on third, giving Sidney a 2-0 lead.
After the Lady Eagles got their first out and Hanson advanced to second, Metz singled on a line drive to left field to drive in Garsjo and Hanson.
Sidney scored its one other run in the top of the fourth. Kirn kicked things off with one out, singling to get on base.
She was able to steal second, and Trudi Speldrich reached on an error, putting runners on the corners.
Wick batted next, grounding out but driving in Kirn.
Metz led the team with two RBIs again, and Garsjo, Hanson and Wick also had an RBI each.
Overall, Hanson led the Lady Eagles with two hits, and Wick, Peters, Garsjo, Metz and Kirn each had one hit.
Sidney now can set its sights on the Northeast A Softball Conference Tournament, which will be played out on Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19.
The Lady Eagles (No. 5 seed) will face Dawson County (No. 4 seed) in the morning on May 18, and if the Eagles win, they will move on. A loss will knock them out of the tournament, though.
Dawson County is one of Sidney’s two overall wins this season and Sidney’s only conference win.
Should Sidney win, the team will face Fergus (No. 1 seed) Tuesday afternoon. If the Lady Eagles win that game, they will play in the championship on Wednesday, and if they lose that game, they would play in the consolation game on Wednesday.