The Sidney High School softball team’s season has unfortunately come to an end, as the Lady Eagles were knocked out of the Northeast A conference tournament.
On Tuesday, May 18, Sidney lost a close game to Dawson County 4-3, and on Wednesday, May 19, the Lady Eagles played another good game but lost 16-6 to Custer County.
Against Dawson County Tuesday, it took a walkoff hit from the Lady Red Devils to get the win, after the teams stayed close throughout the first six innings.
Dawson County struck first with two runs in the first inning, but Sidney quickly answered by scoring its three runs in the top of the second. Dawson County scored once more in the bottom of the second, but after that four scoreless innings kept the game tense.
To kick off the top of the second, Brooke Morrill got on base with one out, after she was hit by a pitch.
Lexi Metz was able to drive Morrill in for Sidney’s first run with a single to center field. Metz was able to advance to second base after Chloe Schroeder grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Schroeder was able to reach as well.
With two runners on and one out, Curstine Gaffield came to the plate with a chance to make something happen. Metz and Schroeder both stole a base, and Gaffield grounded out to right, driving in both runs.
Trudi Speldrich singled after that, followed by a double from Amaiya Kirn and a walk from Sophie Peters, but the Lady Eagles couldn’t capitalize further.
The damage was done, giving Sidney the small lead for that brief time.
Overall in the game, Gaffield had two runs batted in and Metz had one. Taylan Hanson and Kirn led Sidney with two hits each, and Peters, Morrill, Metz, Speldrich and Lily Jones each had one hit.
Hanson pitched a great game on the mound for Sidney, pitching the whole game and only giving up one earned run and four walks, but striking out five batters.
Against Custer County, the Lady Eagles had a six-run fourth inning that kept them in the game, but Custer County’s seven-run first and six-run fifth were too much.
Garsjo kicked off that fourth inning by reaching on an error, and following her, Hanson doubled to center field to put runners in scoring position.
After the first out, Brooke Morrill singled to drive in Garsjo and move Hanson to third.
Metz then doubled to center field to drive in both Hanson and Morrill, making the score then 10-3, still in Custer County’s favor.
Jones pinch ran for Metz at second base, and Jones was able to move up to third on a passed ball. Speldrich drove Jones in with a double, giving Sidney its fourth run.
Kirn came up next and singled, driving in Speldrich and advancing to second base on the throw in.
Peters gave Sidney its last run, singling and driving in Kirn.
Metz finished the game with a team-leading two RBIs, and Kirn, Peters, Morrill and Speldrich each had one RBI.
Kirn, Peters, Hanson, Morrill, Metz and Speldrich each had one hit for the Lady Eagles as well.
Sidney’s season may have come to an end, but the Lady Eagles had a good year. Throughout the season, they continued to get better game-by-game and picked up some great wins along the way.
The four seniors on the team, Metz, Grasjo, Gaffield and Morrill also were treated to a great win on senior night.