Sidney High School virtually hosted the Class A State competition for speech/drama/debate, and the Sidney teams did well overall.
Emma Cundiff and Wyatt Reid won the state title in Classical Theatre, and the drama team placed third overall.
Gail Staffanson, the head coach, talked about how the team did overall this season and about their performance at state.
Q: Overall for speech/drama/debate, how do you think everyone did this season, and what kind of progression and improvement did you see throughout the season?
A: The students competing in Sidney Speech, Drama and Debate did a great job this year. They competed under very unusual circumstances as all performances were virtual. As always throughout the season they improved on a weekly basis as they became more familiar with their material.
Q: What were some of your favorite moments or competitions (or highlights) from the season?
A: To be honest the competitions were all very similar as we never left the school to compete. I missed the bus rides and the hotel stays where we get to know the students on a more one-on-one basis. I really enjoyed hanging out with the students in the high school library, they are incredibly funny and intelligent, and that made the time rewarding. I especially enjoyed our lunch before the state meet, where we are able to enjoy each other’s company without worrying about running a tournament.
Q: Wyatt and Emma are state champions, what can you say about their seasons and their state performance? The drama team placed third overall, how did they look this season and what about their performance at state stood out?
A: Our drama part of the team is incredible because of their hard work and the exceptional work of Christy Pierce, the drama coach. Christy works hard at the beginning of the season in helping the students pick out pieces that suit their personalities and making sure they are good quality scripts. Speech, Drama and Debate is the most subjective competition sponsored by MHSA. Each performance is rated by a volunteer judge, who may not like your costume or may think your piece is just not as funny as the other skits. Regardless of these problems, when we have a state winner we love to celebrate with them, and let the community know how much work it is to be a state champion. They build the skills week-by-week and our coaches work closely with them to polish their pieces. It is truly a remarkable feat to place 3rd in the state in Drama especially with such a small team.
Staffanson also gave a special thank you to all the judges that helped this season, adding that they were wonderful and much appreciated.
As for the results of the state competition, they are listed here.
Senior Dramatic Soloist Daniel Schneider placed third with a powerful and moving piece. Humorous Theatre Team Garrett Dodds and Markalen Watson proved they were funny placing second. Kodi Schulz, Benjamin Stevens, Wyatt Reid and Emma Cundiff proved that a dating show is funny placing fifth.
Noah Kyhl placed seventh in Humorous Solo, and the Speech and Debate team placed eighth overall.
Lincoln Douglas debater Brandon Smith went undefeated until the semifinals placing third, and this is the third year that coach Hunter Gordon has had a top three placer in Lincoln Douglas.
Chloe Go placed fifth in informative speaking with a speech about Hershey’s.
Abby Kyhl (humorous interpretation), Kaileigh LaRoche (original oratory) and Josie Yockim (informative speaking) all made the semifinals.
Usually the tournament is only two days however with Wi-Fi restrictions it was a three-day meet, according to Pierce. Twenty Class A schools from across the state competed via computer.
The competitors were judged by judges from across the state via the internet. Speech and Drama competed in five separate rounds followed by a finals round. Some speech events did hold a semifinal round. Debate was different, but they did have quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.