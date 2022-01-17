The Sidney High School speech/drama/debate team competed well at its most recent meet, which was in Lockwood, hosted by Billings Central on Saturday, January 15.
This was the first meet for the team in 2022, and overall, the Eagles finished well in every portion of the competition.
Saturday’s meet was also the last regular season meet this season, and the team will now get ready to prepare for divisionals.
Overall, the drama team placed second, and the speech and debate team placed third. Here is a look at the team’s individual results from the competition.
Debate:
Public Forum: Corbin Steinbeisser and Daniel Stevens third.
Lincoln Douglas: Gabby Juarez eighth.
Speech:
Informative: Chloe Go first.
Memorized Public Address: Noah Thiel fourth.
Drama:
Classical Theatre: Emma Cundiff and Wyatt Reid first. Markalen Watson, Kodi Schulz and Garrett Dodds second.
Pantomime: Jade Emly fourth.
Dramatic Solo: Wyatt Reid second.
Dramatic Theatre: Hayden Wiidanen and Cayla Hanson seventh.
Humorous Theatre: Garrett Dodds and Markalen Watson sixth, Jade Emly and Emma Cundiff eighth.
In a Facebook post, on the Sidney speech/drama/debate page, some of the students’ performances were explained further.
For example, Go’s piece, which she took first place with in informative speaking, is about the television show The Simpsons predicting many events before they happen.
Reid and Cundiff, who took first place in classical theatre and are the returning state champions in that category, performed a suspense radio show called “Sorry, Wrong Number.” It is about a lady, Mrs. Stevenson, who accidentally overhears a plot for murder.
With the regular season now wrapped up, all that remains for speech/drama/debate is the postseason.
That begins for the Eagles on Saturday, January 22, when they compete in the Divisional in Havre, according to the schedule on the SHS website.