The Sidney High School speech/drama/debate team finished its season on a high note, earning multiple awards in different categories overall.
On top of the individual awards the Eagles received, the drama team placed second overall, going back-to-back with top-three finishes at state as last year, the drama team placed third.
Such a good finish was to be expected for the Eagles at state, as they performed well all season long and at the divisional.
Here is a look at the individual placers for Sidney:
Gabby Juarez placed sixth in the Lincoln Douglas Debate category.
Jade Emly placed fifth in the pantomime category.
Markalen Watson, Kodi Schulz and Garrett Dodds are state champions for classical theatre.
Wyatt Reid and Emma Cundiff placed second for classical theatre.
Ethan Courtney placed sixth in dramatic oral interpretation.
Cayla Hanson and Noah Thiel took sixth in dramatic theatre.
Chloe Go placed eighth for informative speaking.
Reid took sixth in dramatic solo.
Dodds and Watson placed fourth in humorous theatre.
The drama team showed out at the state meet, and it’s a culmination of years’ work that got the team to this point, said drama coach Christy Pierce.
She said that during her 11 years as coach, the team has consistently improved and moved up the rankings.
Pierce said that the team has held steady at third place in the last five years, and this was the first time the team took second. Laurel took first in the category, but Pierce said that beating out Corvallis was a victory in itself.
There was a very strong senior class that led the Eagles this year, and although their talents will be missed for next season, Sidney has some very good numbers across the board.
Pierce also said that the team keeps growing every year, so Sidney will be able to reload for the future.