drama debate team

Pictured are members of the SHS speech/drama/debate team.

 Photo by Christy Pierce

The Sidney High School speech, drama and debate team will be hosting a unique experience for the public on Sunday, January 9.

Starting at 2 p.m. the team will host a dessert theatre at Pella Lutheran Church.

Typically, the students perform during their competitions throughout the winter season, but on Sunday, they will give you an insight into what they do on a weekly basis.

There will be homemade treats for attendees to enjoy, and the students will perform their talents as well.

The theatre will be the first event for the team after the break, and they will resume competitions with a meet at Billings/Lockwood on January 15.

