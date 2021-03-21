The start of spring is the signal that track and field will get underway, and the Sidney High School team is wrapping up its first portion of practices.
Stacey Collins, the head coach of the track and field team, talked about how the team is doing to start the season and how excited the team is.
Q: How has the first week of practice been going? What are the main things you and the team discuss and work on during the first couple weeks of the season?
A: Practice has been going well, fortunate to have a season and good weather to start the year. The coaching staff’s focus this year is giving the kids the opportunity to improve not only in meets but in practice as well. Our emphasis is on speed and power, not only on the track but in the field events as well. The first few weeks we just try and knock off the rust, these kids have not had a track practice since last March and we have a lot of kids who have never done track before so they are exploring all of what track has to offer.
Q: Overall, how excited are you and the athletes now that the season is finally underway?
A: Obviously, very excited. These kids didn’t get a season last year due to COVID so they are itching to get to a meet and compete. This year more than ever, I think the kids are just happy to be participating and we are happy to be coaching.
Q: What are some of the things that you are looking forward to this season? Any particular meets, any students who may do really well, anything else?
A: We have a core group of kids coming back along with some newcomers that will make an immediate impact on our team. For the girls, senior Ali Merritt is a returning state placer in the throws. Senior Taylor Stewart is back after being injured her sophomore year to compete in the jump and sprints. Juniors Olivia Schoepp, Christianna Wall and Brielle Gorder will do well in the sprints, hurdles and vault. Sophomore Emma Doty and newcomer Anna Allen will have an immediate impact in the sprints and jumps for our girls team. Although small, our girls team should do well at the divisional and state level.
Our boys team is young this year but have tremendous potential. Seniors Tate Wieferich, Riley Jackson, Hudson Severson and Riley Waters lead the way in sprints and in the throws. Junior Aden Graves is one of the top pole vaulters and sprinters in the state and we are expecting big things from him this season. Newcomers Jerome Entz and Ryan McGinnis will contribute on the track and in the jumps. We have a good group of freshmen out which we always like to see. The boys team has placed in the top 4 at the state level every year since 2016 and we expect the same this season.