For the first time since 2017, Sidney High School hosted a track meet, and the Eagles boy's and girl's team both took third place, a proper way to commemorate the new facility's first event.
April 22, 2017 was the last time a track meet was hosted by SHS, and with the Sidney Invitational on Saturday, April 24, the new Lowman-Walton Sports Complex was "broken in" by hosting 497 athletes competing from 24 different schools.
The SHS girl's team tied for third place with Havre with 46 team points, finishing only behind Plentywood (52) and Fergus (79).
Sidney's boy's team held third place to itself, boasting 57.5 team points. The Eagles trailed only Fergus (71) and Dawson County (86).
The girl's team was led by some of its more experienced athletes, who put on some good performances and set some personal records of their own.
The Lady Eagles did especially well in the relays, in which they took fourth and sixth in a couple events.
In the 4x100 meter relay, Taylor Stewart, Olivia Schoepp, Emma Doty and Anna Allen teamed up for fourth place with a time of 54.11, and in the 4x400 meter relay, Doty, Stewart, Schoepp and Jaylen Baxter teamed up and took sixth with a time of 4:42.39.
The girl's team had an excellent showing in the field events Saturday.
Ali Merritt once again had some good performances; in the shot put, she took second (34-11.00), and in the discus, she threw for a distance of 118-07, good enough for third place.
Right behind Merritt in the shot put was Christianna Wall, who took third with a distance of 34-03.00. Wall also placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 91-11, a personal record.
Baxter had no worries in the javelin throw, as she took first with a personal best throw of 115-02.
Brielle Gorder also set a personal best, taking fourth place in the pole vault while hitting a mark of 8-06.00.
Rounding out the top performances for the girl's team was again Taylor, who took third in the long jump with a distance of 15-07.00.
Sidney's boy's team, like the girl's team, had some of its experienced members walk away with high finishes and some bests.
Kicking things off for the boy's team were Parker Sinks and Tate Wieferich, who again were among the top finishers for the 100 meter dash.
Sinks took third in the dash with a time of 11.91, and Wieferich finished fifth with a time of 12.08.
Wieferich also took fifth in the 200 meter dash, setting a season record for himself at 24.61.
Wieferich and Sinks then teamed up with Ryan McGinnis and Aren Larson and took first in the 4x100 meter relay, hitting a time of 45.04.
In the 4x400 meter relay, Hudson Severson, Larson, Sinks and Wieferich took second place, hitting a time of 3:47.03.
Sidney had some great performances in the throwing events as well.
Riley Waters took second in the shot put, hitting a distance of 45-05.00. He also placed fourth in the discus, throwing it a distance of 132-10, a personal record.
Chase Waters placed third in the discus, hitting a distance of 134-05, a personal record, and Riley Jackson took fifth place in the discus with a throw of 124-07.
Sinks also took home a first-place finish in the long jump, hitting 20-00.00 for the win, which is a personal best.