The Sidney High School track and field team did well in its season-opening track meet, the Watford City/Williston Invite, which happened to be in Watford City against some tough North Dakota competition.
On top of that, not all of the team was present due to it being on Spring Break, so the Eagles did well despite some unique factors playing into the meet.
Junior Parker Sinks, for the SHS boy’s team, had a great day in Watford City.
He was able to take sixth place in the 100 meter dash in what was a very competitive event; he finished with a time of 11.76, a personal record. Sinks was also on the third-place 4x100 meter relay team that finished at 47.60, which also included Ryan McGinnis, Aren Larson and Jerome Entz.
Sinks, Entz, Larson and Hudson Severson teamed up and took fifth place in the 4x400 meter relay at 4:00.69, and to round out the day, Sinks placed 10th in the long jump with a distance of 19-00.00.
Also in the 100 meter dash, McGinnis placed eighth with a time of 12.14, a personal record.
Severson, a senior, took sixth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 50.01. Riley Jackson, another Sidney senior, did well in the field events.
In the shot put, Jackson placed fourth with a throw of 43-00.50, which is a personal record, and in the discus throw, he placed third with a distance of 123-03.
Jackson also placed 11th in the javelin throw, hitting a distance of 103-00, a personal best.
Entz and McGinnis both finished tied for fourth in the high jump with a height of 5-04.00.
For the SHS girl’s team, senior Ali Merritt, who was recently named a team captain, had a good day in the field events.
Merritt took second in the shot put with a throw of 35-11.00, which is a personal record for her. In the discus, Merritt also took second with a very good throw of 108-00.
Senior Taylor Stewart also had an impressive showing, taking first place in the javelin throw with a distance of 101-09, which is a personal record for her. Stewart also took sixth place in the long jump, hitting a mark of 15-02.00, a personal best.
Another senior, Jaylen Baxter, took fourth in the javelin, with a throw of 96-09.
In total, seven teams were present at the event, and Sidney and Dawson County were the only teams from Montana.
Sidney’s varsity teams placed sixth in the team results, but up and down the roster, the Eagles did well. On top of that, some of Sidney’s other great athletes and leaders weren’t at the meet, so this good start to the season shows a great sign of what’s to come for Sidney this season.