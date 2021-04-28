Sixteen Sidney High School track and field athletes competed at a meet in Dickinson on Tuesday, April 27, and the athletes that went placed highly and set some personal bests along the way.
Overall, the boy’s team placed third with 86 points, and the girl’s team placed seventh with 32.5 points.
For the boy’s team, Tate Wieferich and Ryan McGinnis kicked things off for the Eagles by taking fourth and sixth place respectively in the 100 meter dash. Wieferich clocked in at 11.97, and McGinnis clocked in at 12.11.
Wieferich and Parker Sinks both placed highly in the 200 meter dash as well. Sinks took third place with a personal best of 23.91, and Wieferich set a personal best of 23.98 and finished in fourth.
Kaston LeRoy stepped in for the 1600 meter race, and he finished in second with a personal best time of 5:02.37.
The boy’s team’s 4x100 meter relay team, which has consistently placed well at meets this season, did so again Tuesday; Wieferich, Sinks, McGinnis and Aren Larson took first place with a time of 45.09.
The throwers on the Sidney team also did well.
Riley Jackson took fifth in the shot put with a mark of 40-09.00, and Riley Waters took sixth place at 40-05.00.
In the discus, Jackson set a personal best distance of 133-03 and finished in first place, and Waters took third place with a throw of 130-00. Chase Waters finished in fourth place, throwing for a distance of 126-05.
Jerome Entz placed fifth in the javelin throw, hitting a distance of 151-01, which is a personal record.
Larson was also able to take second in the high jump, hitting a height of 5-06.00.
Rounding out the day for the boy’s team, Sinks took second in the long jump, setting a personal record of 21-06.00.
For the girl’s team, Olivia Schoepp kicked things off by setting some personal records.
She took ninth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.87, and in the 200 meter dash, she took seventh with a time of 29.06.
As is the case so far this season, the girl’s team’s throwers had some good placings as well.
Ali Merritt took third in the shot put, hitting a mark of 34-11.00, and Christianna Wall took fifth in the shot put with a mark of 33-02.00.
Merritt also took second in the discus, throwing for a distance of 113-02.
Jaylen Baxter and Taylor Stewart both did well in the javelin throw; Baxter placed sixth with a throw of 101-07, and Stewart placed seventh with a throw of 96-07.
Stewart also rounded out the day for the Lady Eagles, placing second in the long jump with a distance of 16-09.50, a personal best.
Sidney was up against some out-of-state competition, as Mandan, Dickinson and Minot, among a few other North Dakota teams, were present, and Custer County and Dawson County also competed.