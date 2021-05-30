The Sidney High School track and field team had some great individual performances that defined the Eagles’ visit to the Class A State Track and Field Meet over the weekend.
Overall, the boy’s team placed 12th and the girl’s team placed 14th, but the individual athletes that competed for Sidney did well.
Kicking things off for the boy’s team was Parker Sinks, who closed out his great year with another good performance.
Sinks placed sixth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.60, staying close with the runners in front of him.
In the 4x100 meter dash, the team of Sinks, Aden Graves, Tate Wieferich and Aren Larson placed fifth with a combined time of 43.96. These four had a great year as a relay team and capped off the season with another good performance.
In the throwing events, Riley Waters placed sixth in the shot put with a mark of 45-09.00, and in the discus, Riley Jackson placed sixth with a throw of 139-04.
Sinks wasn’t done, and in the high jump, he set a personal record of 6-00.00 and finished in fourth place.
Graves had another great finish in the pole vault, taking second place with a mark of 12-06.00.
For Sidney’s girl’s team, Ali Merritt closed out her high school career with a state medal. She placed third in the discus with a throw of 119-08, which was her season record.
Other Sidney athletes competed during the state meet and also did well.
Christianna Wall, who has been great all season long in the throwing events, placed ninth in the shot put with a mark of 34-01.00, and Merritt took seventh in the shot put at 35-08.50.
Jaylen Baxter placed 10th in the javelin with a throw of 106-02, and Brielle Gorder placed ninth in the pole vault with a mark of 9-00.00.
Kaston LeRoy placed 10th in the 800 meter race with a time of 2:06.66, and Jerome Entz placed ninth in the javelin with a throw of 147-10.
Larson also did well, tying for eighth place in the high jump with a mark of 5-10.00, a personal record.
Sinks also placed eighth in the long jump with a distance of 20-03.00.
Overall, the Eagles had a great season, and they represented SHS well at the state meet by bringing home some state awards.