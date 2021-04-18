The Sidney High School track and field team has done well so far in its first few meets of the season, and what the team so far has its coaches excited.
Stacey Collins, the head coach of the team, talked about what she has seen from her team so far this season and what she is most excited about going forward.
Q: After the first few meets now, what are your overall first impressions from the team's performances?
A: For this early in the season, our kids continue to impress. We’ve had kids gone for various activities so we haven’t had a full team yet and won’t for a couple more weeks so I’m excited to see how we do then. We have a lot of kids who have never done track before so they are taking these first few meets to learn how the sport works.
Q: Now that you've seen the team compete this season, how excited does it make you for the rest of the season?
A: Very excited. Our boys have a pretty well rounded team who I think will turn some heads come the end of the season. Obviously on paper, we are a sprint heavy team this year, but we have boys in all events that could score at the divisional and state levels. On the girls side, we have a couple girls that have done very well and will look to place high at state. With only 14 girls on the team, we need to have all the girls step up and maybe compete or try new events to fill the gaps. We set our expectations high for both the boys and girls teams every season and the kids respond to that.
Q: Before the season started, you mentioned some athletes' names that you expected to do well. Has anyone else stepped up and performed well that is a sort of pleasant surprise to see? And overall, who has stood out so far after the first few meets?
A: Parker Sinks,Ali Merritt and Riley Jackson have come blazing out of the gates as far as high placing and performances and I’m proud of their efforts thus far. We are all about the team so as a staff, we are pleased with how our athletes have performed at the first two meets. The next month or so will really show us what we have this season.
Q: After last year where there was no season, have there been any extra emotion or feelings among you and the athletes that you're finally able to compete again?
A: Definitely, it was pretty emotional being at the first meet this season. It's a learning curve for us as coaches too, it's amazing how much you lose by not having a season. We are just so appreciative that we get to watch these talented kids compete each week.