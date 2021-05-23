The Sidney High School track and field team had some great finishes at the Eastern Class A Divisional on Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22.
Overall, the boy’s team finished third and the girl’s team finished ninth, and a lot of great individual performances paced the Eagles during the meet.
Tate Wieferich started things for the boy’s team, taking sixth place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.86.
Aden Graves kept things going for the Eagles, taking ninth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 55.21. Following that in the 800 meter race, Kaston LeRoy set a personal record time of 2:05.64 and finished fifth.
LeRoy also had a top-10 finish in the 1600 meter race, finishing eighth with a time of 4:49.52.
Hudson Severson also set a personal record; in the 300 meter hurdles, he placed 10th with a time of 46.16, a personal record.
Sidney’s 4x100 meter relay team, which has been great all season long, had even more success at the divisional. The team of Parker Sinks, Ryan McGinnis, Aden Graves and Wieferich placed third with a combined time of 44.86.
Then in the 4x400 meter relay, Wieferich, Graves, Severson and Jaxson Franklin took sixth place with a combined time of 3:43.28.
Riley Waters and Riley Jackson had great days for Sidney in the throwing events, grabbing some of the best individual finishes by Sidney athletes.
Waters placed first in the shot put with a mark of 48-11.00, a personal record, and Jackson placed fifth in the shot put with a mark of 41-04.75.
Jackson followed that up with a first-place finish in the discus with a throw of 141-05.25, a personal record. Waters took fifth in the discus with a throw of 122-11.50.
Jerome Entz continued to impress in the javelin throw, taking third place with a throw of 146-07.
Three Sidney athletes placed in the top 10 in the high jump.
Sinks placed first with a height of 5-10.00, Aren Larson placed sixth at 5-06.00 and Grady Nelson placed 10th with a mark of 5-02.00.
Sidney did equally well in the pole vault: Graves placed second at 12-06.00, Daniel Stevens placed fourth at 11-00.00, a personal record, and Benjamin Carlsen placed eighth at 10-00.00.
In the long jump, Sinks placed sixth with a distance of 19-08.00, and Entz placed eighth with a mark of 19-05.50, a personal record.
For Sidney’s girl’s team, the squad of Anna Allen, Brielle Gorder, Olivia Schoepp and Taylor Stewart placed fifth with a combined time of 55.85. In the 4x400 meter relay, Schoepp, Allen, Stewart and Jaylen Baxter placed ninth with a time of 4:40.43.
The throwers on the Sidney girl’s team also had a great day at the divisional.
Ali Merrit placed fifth in the shot put with a mark of 34-00.00, and Christianna Wall placed seventh at 32-05.75.
In the discus, Merritt placed fourth with a throw of 108-03.75, and Wall placed seventh with a throw of 101-03.50, a personal record.
Baxter had another top-10 finish in the javelin throw, where she placed 10th with a throw of 93-04.50.
Gorder and Schoepp each had a good finish in the pole vault as well; Gorder finished sixth with a mark of 9-00.00, and Schoepp finished eighth with a mark of 8-00.00, a personal record.
Rounding out the day for the girl’s team, Stewart placed seventh in the long jump with a distance of 15-05.25.
The only action left for track and field athletes is the state meet, which will take place on Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29 in Laurel.