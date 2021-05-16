The Sidney High School track and field team performed well at the Eastern A Twilight Meet on Friday, May 14, as the boy’s team took second out of five teams and the girl’s team placed fifth.
Both teams had some great individual performances that stood out amongst a competitive field, and it was a great warmup for the Eagles as they prepare for the Eastern A Divisional this Friday.
Kicking things off for the Eagles were some great performances in the boy’s 100 meter dash, an event the Eagles have been strong in all season.
Parker Sinks took third place with a personal best time of 11.50, and Tate Wieferich (11.71, personal record), Ryan McGinnis (11.87) and Aren Larson (11.93, personal record) placed fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.
McGinnis also finished in third place in the 200 meter dash, crossing the line with a time of 24.51, a personal record.
Aden Graves and Wieferich had some great finishes in the 400 meter race as well: Graves took second with a personal record of 53.21, and Wieferich finished fifth with a time of 55.48.
Kaston LeRoy kept the momentum going for Sidney, placing fifth in the 1600 meter race with a personal record time of 4:48.24.
Hudson Severson then delivered in the hurdles; in the 110 meter, he placed second (18.71, personal record), and in the 300 meter, he placed sixth (47.88).
The 4x100 meter relay team of McGinnis, Sinks, Wieferich and Graves took first with a time of 44.27. Following that, Sinks, Graves, Wieferich and Severson placed third in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:39.01.
Sidney’s throwers had a great day as well. Riley Waters took first in the shot put with a mark of 47’ 5, a personal record, and Chase Waters placed fifth with a personal record of 40’ 9.
Riley Jackson placed first in the discus with a throw of 135’ 3, Chase Waters placed second with a throw of 129’ 6 and Riley Waters placed fourth with a throw of 117’ 1.
Jerome Entz and Jaxson Franklin kept things going for the Eagles in the throws, as Entz placed second with a throw of 142’ 10 and Franklin placed sixth with a throw of 131’ 11.
The Eagles also dominated the high jump: Sinks placed first (5’ 10), Larson placed second (5’ 8, personal record) and Grady Nelson and Entz tied for third at 5’ 4, with the mark being a personal best for Nelson.
In the pole vault, Graves set a personal record at 13’ 0 while taking first place, and Daniel Stevens placed fifth with a mark of 10’ 6.
Rounding out the day for the boy’s team in the long jump, Entz placed second with a jump of 18’ 4.5, and McGinnis finished right behind him with a jump of 18’ 4.25.
For the girl’s team, a trio of sprinters kicked things off in the 100 meter dash.
Taylor Stewart placed fourth with a personal record of 13.72, and Olivia Schoepp (13.81, personal record) and Anna Allen (14.06) placed sixth and seventh, respectively.
Schoepp also had a good finish in the 200 meter dash as she took third with a time of 29.53.
For the 4x100 meter relay, Schoepp, Allen, Stewart and Brielle Gorder placed third with a time of 54.87. Then in the 4x400 meter relay, Jaylen Baxter, Schoepp, Stewart and Allen placed third with a time of 4:39.96.
Sidney’s girl’s throwers also had great success on Friday.
Ali Merritt took first place in the shot put with a personal record mark of 38’ 3, and Christianna Wall placed second at 35’ 2.5, also a personal record. SheaLi Seitz also placed sixth with a mark of 28’ 8, another personal record.
Merritt also took first in the discus, throwing for a distance of 106’ 8, and Seitz placed fourth at a distance of 80’ 0.
Baxter and Stewart kept the momentum going in the javelin throw, as Baxter placed second (105’ 9) and Stewart placed sixth (78’ 10).
In the pole vault, Gorder set a personal record with a mark of 9’ 6 and took third place, rounding out the day for the Lady Eagles.