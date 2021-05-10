The Sidney High School track and field team had a good showing at the John Polich Cowboy/Cowgirl Invitational in Miles City on Saturday, May 8, as the boy's team finished seventh and the girl's team finished eighth, out of 13 teams.
Aden Graves kicked things off for the Eagles with an impressive showing in the 100 meter dash, as he finished second and set a personal record time of 11.68.
Parker Sinks kept things going for the Eagles, as in the 200 meter dash, he took fourth with a time of 23.87, a personal record.
Hudson Severson added another great finish in the hurdles to his season resume; he finished in fifth with a time of 47.55 in the 300 meter hurdles.
Sidney's 4x100 meter relay team kept up its streak of impressive performances, as the squad of Graves, Sinks, Ryan McGinnis and Tate Wieferich finished third with a time of 45.11.
Continuing the success for the Eagles was Aren Larson, who finished fourth in a highly-competitive field in the high jump. Larson hit a mark of 5' 6, a height which the immediate places around him also hit and was just two inches behind the first-place athlete.
Sinks rounded out his day with a good showing in the long jump, along with teammate Jerome Entz. Sinks tied for first with a distance of 19' 3, and Entz took third with a jump of 19'1.
For the Sidney girl's team, its 4x100 meter relay team, which has been good all season too, added another great finish to its resume. The squad of Brielle Gorder, Olivia Schoepp, Taylor Stewart and Emma Doty finished fourth with a time of 54.78.
The girl's team's throwers continued to shine as well.
In the shot put, Christianna Wall took sixth with a mark of 34' 9, a personal record, and Ali Merritt took seventh with a distance of 33' 1.5.
Merritt also took fifth in the discus, as she finished with a throw of 118' 0.
Gorder rounded out her day and the day for the girl's team with a first-place finish in the pole vault, as she hit a height of 8' 6 to get the win.