SHS volleyball gets ready for season with scrimmage By Sidney Herald Staff Aug 27, 2021 Aug 27, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago

Kendyl Wacha, No. 9 on the Sidney High School varsity volleyball team, hits the ball during an Aug. 26 scrimmage against the JV team. Photo by Dillan Schorfheide

Leah Entz, No. 7 on the Sidney High School JV team, prepares to serve during a scrimmage against varsity. Photo by Dillan Schorfheide

Taylan Hansen, No. 8 on the Sidney High School varsity volleyball team, spikes the ball during an Aug. 26 scrimmage against the JV team. Varsity won the match. Photo by Dillan Schorfheide

On the eve of the big Eastern Class A Tip-Off Tournament, the Sidney High School volleyball team got one last good session of practice in.

The varsity squad took on a tough junior varsity squad in the white and maroon scrimmage on Thursday, August 26.

Sidney's varsity team looks good to go after the scrimmage, where they won each set against the JV.

Sidney has a packed weekend, as the Lady Eagles are hosting nine other teams for the tournament on Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28.

Sidney has nine games over the two weekends, so be sure to follow The Sidney Herald for the full results and some highlights from the packed weekend.

For now, here are a few highlights from the scrimmage on Thursday, which took place on the new SHS gymnasium floor.