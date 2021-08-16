The Sidney High School volleyball team is getting ready for a busy and exciting weekend to open the season.
Like all other fall sports, the volleyball team started practices for the fall this past weekend, and all the time in these first couple weeks of practices are going to help prepare the Eagles for the Eastern A Kickoff Tournament.
On Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28, Sidney will be playing among 10 other teams, and head coach Jill Stanek said she is excited to get that sort of competition right at the start of the season.
Stanek said one thing she is looking forward to with that tournament is that she’ll be able to see where the team stacks up among other Class A opponents right at the start of the season.
From there, she said the team will be able to use the information from that tournament to build up throughout the rest of the season.
One of the best parts of the tournament, too, is the fact that Sidney is hosting it. Not only is Sidney hosting it, but the volleyball team will be the first SHS team to play on the new high school gym floor.
Stanek said she thinks everyone is excited to get to see the new floor.
“I think that being able to play at the high school, in a beautiful facility, will be something that the girls can be really proud of,” Stanek said.
Along with breaking in the new gym floor and hosting a big tournament, Stanek is just excited that volleyball is back.
She said it feels great to be back in the volleyball season, and she said the team even reminisced on how different practices were last year. For example, players had to practice in groups, whereas the whole team can play together at practices this year.
“I think it was a really exciting feeling, for me especially, and for the girls I hope. We were able to get back together and have everyone in the gym at once,” Stanek said.
Having all the players practice together will be beneficial in the long run, Stanek added, because it will allow the team to build its chemistry better and earlier on.
The other things Stanek mentioned that she is excited about are the prospect of getting to play out the whole season and the large group of upperclassmen the team has.
Sidney lost some great seniors to graduation after last season, but Stanek said she likes what the upperclassmen present for this year.
“We have been pretty upperclassmen light for several years, so it’ll be fun to see what leadership comes out of this group this year, especially after last year with such a challenging year,” Stanek said.
Stanek added that she is excited to see how the team grows throughout the season and how they build the team chemistry.