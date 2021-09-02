What better way to break in a new gym floor than to host a two-day tournament with at least 90 two-set volleyball games played on it.
That’s exactly how the new Sidney High School gymnasium floor was introduced to everyone, and the head coach of the Sidney volleyball team, Jill Stanek, said the new floor looks terrific and was great to play on.
“Now I feel like we have one of the nicest facilities in the Eastern A, and I think it’s something that our kids are going to be really proud of,” she said.
What’s more important for the team’s future this season is what they did on that floor, though, and for the first games of the season against some tough competition, the Lady Eagles did things well.
Getting to host a big tournament like that to start the season was great, Stanek said, and it was the first time any of her players got to play in the Tip-Off Tournament, since it was canceled last year.
“The Tip-Off Tournament is always a good gauge as to where we’re sitting and what things we need to work on through the season, and we get to see every team early on,” Stanek said.
Stanek said there are things the team will work on based on the tournament, but there are good things the team did throughout the weekend.
For starters, Sidney played some tough, close sets with some of the tougher teams in the Eastern A, and the Lady Eagles won a set against Park and won both sets against Lockwood.
On the court, serving and net presence (hitting and blocking), especially, stood out for the Lady Eagles.
In multiple games over the weekend, Sidney servers strung together points with service aces or forced opponents into making errors with good serves.
On top of that, Sidney’s blockers got a piece of a lot of opponents’ hits, and the Lady Eagles made some really good hits at the net too.
These were a few of the things that Stanek said she noticed from her squad too.
“I think that, especially on Saturday, compared to Friday, our servers got really aggressive with their serves, and that helped us tremendously with getting our opponents out of system, which also helps our offense,” she said.
Stanek added that Sidney hasn’t had consistent jump serving in the past, and she had all of her players jump serve on Saturday, which she believes will give her team a basis to get better at it throughout the season.
On the defensive side of things, Stanek added that Sidney had some good, exciting plays, which she believes the team can continue to do and improve on at practice.
Perhaps the biggest thing to come out of the tournament, though, was the fact that Sidney got some wins right at the beginning of the season.
“I think it’s always a little bit of a confidence booster to come out and be able to win a few sets right away in the beginning of the season,” she said.
After seeing how Sidney competed against the Eastern A, Stanek believes a lot of the teams are very closely matched, so it should be an exciting season, she said.