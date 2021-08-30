The Sidney High School volleyball team finished the busiest weekend any team had by winning its final game.
Sidney hosted nine other teams as part of the Eastern A Tip-Off Tournament on Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28, christening the new high school gymnasium floor in the process. In total, Sidney played nine games.
The Lady Eagles had played close with some tough teams throughout the tournament, and they finally got that win in their final game.
In the afternoon on Saturday, Sidney matched up with Lockwood.
Lockwood had a similarly tough run throughout the tournament, not winning any sets of any of their previous games.
Sidney had won a previous set, splitting its game with Park.
Lockwood didn’t go down easily, and Sidney had to play well to still get the win to close out the weekend.
The Lady Eagles won the first set 20-16, but Lockwood tightened up for the second set. Sidney was still able to win, though, by a score of 20-19.
Aside from the win against Lockwood, Sidney’s set win over Park was also when the Lady Eagles showed some good things that will help them this season.
A couple of the things that stood out about Sidney in the game against Park, as well as in other games, was the team’s serving and net presence.
In the second set against Park, which is the set Sidney won, the Lady Eagles jumped out to a big lead with the help of great serving.
Sidney opened the set with a 5-0 lead before Park scored, and in that run, Jenna Anderson served three aces out of the five points.
In the rest of the set, Kendyl Wacha had two service aces, and Taylan Hansen had three aces. Even in the first set, Sophie Peters and Leah Entz each had an ace.
Other than serving, what really stood out was Sidney’s play at the net, whether it was hitting or blocking.
Sidney’s front row players got their hands on quite a few incoming hits from opposing hitters, and Sidney’s hitters recorded a good number of kills.
The Lady Eagles have some good depth of players that can get good hits in or block hits, so that is something to watch as the season goes on.
To completely close out the tournament on Saturday, Billings Central and Havre played each other to see who was the top team in the tournament, and Central won in two sets.
The next action for Sidney is Friday, September 3, when the Lady Eagles will head to Wyoming for the Border Wars.