SHS volleyball team's season comes to end By Sidney Herald Staff Nov 5, 2021 Nov 5, 2021 Updated 46 min ago

Sophie Peters goes through her windup and is about to serve the ball during Sidney's game against Custer County on October 30. Photo by Dillan Schorfheide

Jenna Anderson (middle) starts to set the ball to one of her hitters during Sidney's game against Custer County on October 30. Photo by Dillan Schorfheide

The Sidney High School volleyball team's season came to an end on Thursday, November 4, as the Lady Eagles lost in the consolation bracket of the Eastern A Divisional.Sidney was paired up with Fergus, and Fergus won the match in four sets. The set scores were 29-27, 15-25, 12-25 and 16-25.The day before that game, on Wednesday, November 3, the Lady Eagles faced Park in the first round of the tournament, falling in four sets.In that game, the set scores were very close between the teams, as Sidney fell 21-25, 20-25, 25-20 and 22-25.Although Sidney's season came to an end with the losses, the Lady Eagles played very well to close out the season.They nearly got out of the first round against Park, playing extremely close sets with the Lady Rangers, and they forced four sets against Fergus as well.Sidney played teams close all season long. Whether it was four or five sets, or even a really good three-set game, the Lady Eagles played very close with every team in the Eastern A.Looking ahead to next season, the Lady Eagles will be losing seven talented seniors, but Sidney also has a lot of talent in the junior and underclassmen classes that will be returning.