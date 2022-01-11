The Sidney High School wrestling team is still seen as the top team in the state, according to the latest coaches poll.
Class A coaches recently voted on the top teams and wrestlers in the class in the state, and these are the results of that poll, as of January 6.
Overall, as a team, Sidney is still the No. 1 team in the state, according to coaches.
Here are the complete team rankings from the coaches poll:
Sidney
Laurel
Frenchtown
Havre
Lewistown
Miles City
Ronan
Columbia Falls
Dillon
Livingston
The Eastern A makes up a good portion of the top 10, and multiple rivals of Sidney’s are in the top 10 as well, showing how good the Eagles are doing so far this season to still be at the top.
The Eastern A Divisional will be held in Laurel this year, and if the other Eastern A teams stay this good until that point, the postseason will be very competitive.
On the individual side of things, Sidney has seven wrestlers ranked among the top five of their respective weight classes.
Starting things off, Gordon Knapp was ranked third in the 103 weight class by the state’s coaches.
Immediately following him, in the 113 weight class, Reece Graves was tabbed as the No. 2 wrestler in his class.
Moving to the 126 weight class, Owen Lonski was ranked the top wrestler there.
Zander Dean stays ranked as the top wrestler in the 145 weight class, and Zander Burnison remains atop the rankings of the 152 weight class.
Rounding out the Sidney placings, Aden Graves is the No. 1 wrestler in the 160 class, and Grady Nelson is the No. 2 wrestler in the 170 weight class.
Aside from Reece Graves, every other Sidney wrestler who is ranked in their weight class is a returning state placer, and Aden Graves, Burnison, Dean and Lonski are returning as the state champions of their weight classes.
On the girl’s side of things, there hasn’t been a recent poll or ranking released for them, but if one comes out, Sidney will likely be represented well in it too.
Amaiya Kirn and Keela Kary are both returning state placers, with Kirn taking first place in her class last season. On top of that, Kary and Kirn were both rated highly during last season’s rankings.
This season, Sidney has seen Liz Langwald and Karen Rosales step in and record some good finishes as well.
Sidney’s next event, after the Bismarck Rotary on January 7 and 8, is on Thursday, January 13 at home against Glasgow, according to the SHS website.