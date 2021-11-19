The Sidney High School boy’s basketball team and wrestling team officially started their season on Thursday, November 18, the first day for MHSA winter sports practices.
Both teams started their season with workouts at the high school, and based on results from last season, both teams should have good seasons this school year.
The wrestling team, of course, is coming off a state championship, the fourth in a row, and head coach Guy Melby, during last season even, said he expects to have another great roster for this season.
Sidney has a sizable group of individual state placers/state champions returning for this year, along with a fresh batch of freshman who just came up.
The first competition of the season for the Eagles is December 3 and 4, when they host the Sidney Eagle Invite.
The boy’s basketball team also has a big group of returning players that will be important for the team this season.
Whether it be a pair of seniors, who return as the leading scorers from last year, or a solid group of juniors and sophomores who now have more varsity experience, the team has some great background heading into this year.
More than half of the usual starting lineup from last season is gone now, but a lot of the bench depth is returning, with more experience.
The Eagles should be able to put out a good starting lineup this season, to go with some good depth off the bench.
The first game of the season for Sidney is December 4, when the Eagles take on Watford City on the road.