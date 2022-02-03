This weekend marks the start of the two-week postseason journey for the Sidney High School wrestling team’s quest for state title No. 13.
Not only would it be Sidney’s 13th overall state title, but it would also be the program’s fifth straight dating back to the 2017-2018 season.
Only one other school in Class A history has won five straight state titles, and that was Havre from 2013-2017, just before Sidney’s streak started.
As with any other regular season meet, head coach Guy Melby and his wrestlers are heading into the postseason confident that they can and will win it all.
“Very confident,” Melby said. “We’re taking these next two weekends personal.”
He added that if Sidney wins the divisional (Saturday, February 5), it will be the program’s 25th divisional crown.
“We’re going to be pretty damn selfish here the next two weeks and get after it,” he said.
One of the headlines regarding the team coming into the season was the changes in the roster. A large senior class of state placers and winners graduated, leaving some holes to be filled.
That meant some returning wrestlers had to switch weight classes, and some younger wrestlers have stepped into varsity roles.
These changes haven’t hurt the Eagles, though, as they’ve still been dominant throughout the season.
“I think they’ve done well,” Melby said, regarding the younger wrestlers who have stepped up.
Though there are some new faces on the varsity roster, there is also just as big of a presence from upperclassmen and returners to the Eagle lineup.
Six state placers are returning from last year, and four of them (Owen Lonski, Aden Graves, Zander Dean and Zander Burnison) took first in their weight classes. Grady Nelson and Gordon Knapp are returning as third-place finishers from state last year.
As important as it’s been for the young, new faces to step up and compete well, it’s also been important that those experienced veterans be leaders.
Melby said in that regard, the upperclassmen, especially the three seniors (Graves, Nelson and Burnison) have done a great job.
“Those three guys have done awesome as far as leading us,” Melby said.
This season has been a return-to-normal for all sports, and that has reopened some of the possibilities for the wrestling team that it couldn’t utilize last year.
For example, Sidney has hosted big tournaments with teams from five different states, and the Eagles have attended tournaments in different states.
This is a staple of Melby’s program, finding and competing against the best across the country.
Along with that good experience this season, a busy last couple of weeks (six competitions in the last few weeks of the regular season) have given the Eagles all the experience and preparation they need.
“I think we’re exactly where we want to be right now,” Melby said.