Zander Dean

Zander Dean (top) was one of the top placers for Sidney at the Bismarck Rotary.

 File Photo

The Sidney High School wrestling team kicked off 2022 in a big way, attending a big competition against some tough out-of-state competitors.

On Friday, January 7 and Saturday, January 8, the Eagles competed at the Bismarck Rotary, where over 10 teams from North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana competed.

Overall, as a team, and as individual wrestlers, the Eagles came away from the weekend very successful.

Starting with the team’s placement at the rotary, Sidney placed third overall with 187 points.

The first-place team was Watertown, who recorded 205.5 points, and in second place was Rapid City Stevens, who recorded 203.5 points.

Right behind Sidney in the standings were Bismarck High School (172.5), Minot (152), Bismarck Century (135), Valley City (133) and West Fargo Sheyenne (120).

For the individual portion of the rotary, Sidney had multiple boy’s and girl’s wrestlers place highly in their respective weight classes.

Starting with the boy’s placings, Gordon Knapp kicked things off with a fourth-place finish in the 106 weight class.

In the 113 class, Reece Graves took third place, and in the 126 class, Owen Lonski took sixth.

Zander Dean was able to secure second place in the 145 weight class, and following him, Zander Burnison took first in the 152 class.

Rounding out the boy’s team, Aden Graves took first place in the 160 weight class, and Grady Nelson took first place in the 170 class.

For the girl’s portion of the competition, Liz Langwald took fifth place in the 115 weight class, and Keela Kary took second in the 120 class.

Also in the 120 weight class for the girls, Karen Rosales took fifth place, and rounding out the girl’s team, Amaiya Kirn took first place in the 126 class.

The rotary was a successful and strong start to 2022 for the SHS wrestling team, as they look to build momentum to the state competition.

The next event for the wrestling team will be on Tuesday, January 14, when the Eagles face Havre, Park and Fergus in Lewistown, according to the most recent schedule on the SHS website.

