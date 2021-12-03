SHS wrestling kicks off season with Eagle Invitational By Sidney Herald Staff Dec 3, 2021 Dec 3, 2021 Updated 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Zander Burnison starts to take down his opponent during the Eagle Invitational. Photo by Dillan Schorfheide Gordon Knapp (right) grapples with his opponent and tries to gain position on him. Photo by Dillan Schorfheide Owen Lonski (right) and Sidney head coach Guy Melby (left) high-five each other after Lonski's win over his opponent Friday morning. Photo by Dillan Schorfheide × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? The Sidney High School wrestling team kicked off its season the only way it knows how- by hosting a bunch of other teams for a huge invitational.Sidney's Eagle Invitational kicked off in the morning of Friday, December 3 at Sidney High School.One of the main ways the Eagles improve year-by-year is by facing its in-state competition as much as possible, but they also face a lot of out-of-state talent too, which also helps the team grow.That was certainly the case with the invitational over the weekend, as Sidney hosted more than 20 other teams.Most of the teams are from different classes in Montana, but there were 11 schools from other states as well.In total, there were five teams from North Dakota, two teams from Idaho and one team each from Washington, Ohio, South Dakota and Illinois.The invitational was a great way for the Eagles to kick off the season, and it's the start of another long season as Sidney looks to defend its state title and win a fifth straight.Sidney started the invitational with a big win over Laurel. 