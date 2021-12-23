It’s just business as usual for the Sidney High School wrestling team so far this season.
The Eagles have started this wrestling season off the right way, picking up some good wins against Eastern A rivals and out-of-state opponents just the same.
It’s a familiar scene for the SHS wrestling team, and the Eagles are just getting started this season.
Sidney started the season with the Eagle Invitational, hosting over 20 schools from more than five different states.
At the invitational, Sidney finished top-three in the team bracket and had multiple wrestlers finish highly in the individual brackets.
After the invitational, head coach Guy Melby said it was great to participate in it, especially after not getting to have invitationals like that last year.
“I thought our kids just wrestled super you know, for that first weekend out,” Melby said.
The Eagles were up against some of the top teams Melby had encountered from other states, so he was pleased with how his team did to open the season.
Since then, Sidney has been on a roll with wins over their opponents, and most recently, the Eagles defeated Williston 43-22 and Bismarck Legacy 52-24 on Monday, December 20.
The interesting thing about the Eagles is the amount of turnover the team had coming into this season, but that turnover was something Melby wasn’t worried about in December of 2020.
A whole year ago, Melby was talking about the team’s roster for last year’s state title team.
Melby said that although his team, from last year, was going to lose a lot of seniors for this season, they would still be great this season.
So far, that has been the case.
Some newer faces have stepped up and done well so far this season, like Reece Graves, and in other cases, some wrestlers have shifted weight classes to complete the lineup.
Despite these changes, the Eagles don’t look any less dominating.
“It looks really good,” Melby said, regarding wrestlers stepping in and filling some open spots from last season. “We’ve got eight really, really solid, seven or eight really solid weight classes, and the rest of them, we’re coaching up. After Christmas they’re going to be really solid.”
The most recent coaches poll was announced on Wednesday, December 22, and the Eagles are well-represented in the state rankings.
Sidney is the top-ranked team in the state, and multiple wrestlers are also favored highly.
In the 103 weight class, Gordon Knapp is ranked as one of the top wrestlers, and in the 113 class, Reece Graves is ranked.
Owen Lonski is the top-ranked wrestler in the 126 weight class, and Zander Dean, Zander Burnison and Aden Graves are the top-ranked wrestlers in the 145, 152 and 160 classes.
Rounding out the team, Grady Nelson is ranked as one of the top wrestlers in the 170 weight class.
After the holiday break, Sidney will start the new year on January 6, when the Eagles head to Dickinson.