Gordon Knapp

Gordon Knapp (left) grapples with his opponent during the dual on Thursday.

 Photo by Dillan Schorfheide

The Sidney High School wrestling team picked up a good win over Glasgow on Thursday, January 13.

Sidney picked up a 43-18 over Glasgow, a team Sidney faces often and is a top contender in Class B.

The SHS gym was decorated for the occasion, as the lights around the gym were off with only one light hanging above the mat to enshrine the action.

Sidney took care of business, dominating nearly every matchup during the dual.

Here are the Eagles results:

103- Gordon Knapp wins by fall.

113- Reece Graves wins by a 7-2 decision.

138- Kaden Wise wins by fall.

145- Zander Dean wins by fall.

152- Zander Burnison wins by a 12-2 decision.

160- Aden Graves wins by fall.

170- Grady Nelson loses by 1-0 decision

205- Nathan Romo loses by fall

Heavyweight- Caleb Kleinke loses by 5-2 decision.

On the girl’s side of things, Keela Kary won by fall during the varsity dual.

After the home dual Thursday, Sidney also traveled to Casper, Wyoming over the weekend.

