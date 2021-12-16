The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced the 2021 All-American Teams, which included senior Matt Dey (SR/Sidney, MT) on the first-team and teammate Tyger Frye (SR/Billings, MT) on honorable mention, earlier today.
The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. What makes these teams so special is that they are the only ones chosen exclusively by the men who know the players the best — the coaches themselves.
The AFCA's NAIA All-America Selection Committee is made up of two or three head coaches from each of the AFCA's seven districts, one of whom serves as a district chairman, along with another head coach who serves as the chairman of the selection committee. The coaches in each district are responsible for ranking the top players in their respective districts prior to a conference call between the district chairmen and the committee chairman on which the team is chosen.
Senior Matt Dey, who was named an All-American (2nd Team) a season ago, has been an anchor for the Blue Hawks' offense as the center has helped the offense garner over 4,500 yards of offense and 60 touchdowns – which marks a school best in program history. The Hawks offense ranked fifth in the nation in passing touchdowns (36) and ninth in red-zone touchdowns.
"We are elated for Matt to receive this great honor," said DSU's head football coach Pete Stanton. "He has been an integral part of our program and has been a tireless worker. Matt has been a team captain for two years and is a true leader. Better yet, besides being a great football player, Matt is even a better person. We are very happy for him and he deserves to be honored with this recognition again."
Tyger Frye, who was named the North Star Offensive Player of the Year this season, rounded out his senior campaign in typical Blue Hawk fashion. The Billings, Montana native, caught 70 passes for 899 yards and ten touchdowns. He averaged 6.4 receptions per game. The senior wideout currently ranks 10th in the nation in receptions and 16th in touchdowns. The wideout has also made a name for himself in the Blue Hawk record book as he leads in almost every offensive category in program history including receptions/game (16), receptions/season (72-2019), receptions/all-time (294), receiving yards/game (194), receiving yards/all-time (3,686), and most touchdowns/all-time (39). The All-American honor marks Frye's second of his career.
"We are very excited for Tyger to again be named an All-American," stated Stanton. "He had a storied career here at DSU and deserves all of the recognition he has gotten. We are very proud of him and it has been a pleasure to have him in our program."