After two years of modified skills competitions and localized events, Special Olympics Montana (SOMT) athletes, volunteers, and the community of Butte are excited for the return of the statewide, in-person competition November 10-12. 

More than 600 Special Olympics athletes and Unified Partners (participants without intellectual disabilities) from across the state will compete in Butte next week. Competitions include 5-on-5 (unified and traditional), 3-on-3 as well as traditional and modified skills.



