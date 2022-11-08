After two years of modified skills competitions and localized events, Special Olympics Montana (SOMT) athletes, volunteers, and the community of Butte are excited for the return of the statewide, in-person competition November 10-12.
More than 600 Special Olympics athletes and Unified Partners (participants without intellectual disabilities) from across the state will compete in Butte next week. Competitions include 5-on-5 (unified and traditional), 3-on-3 as well as traditional and modified skills.
The 3-day event officially kicks off with the Opening Ceremony officially at the Maroon Activity Center (MAC) on Thursday, November 10th beginning at 6:30pm. This event is highlighted by the arrival of the Special Olympics Flame of Hope, escorted by athletes and Law Enforcement Torch Run officers.
More than 150 basketball games will be played on Friday and Saturday, but there will be music, fun and education, too. On Friday night there will be a dance carnival as well as a Special Olympics Healthy Athletes event. On November 11th, from 7:00-9:00 pm area Health professionals will volunteer their time to conduct various health screenings including Fit Feet, Healthy Hearing, and Special Smiles for athletes.
The Special Olympics Montana State Basketball Tournament could not happen without 750+ volunteers and sponsors. From feeding athletes and handing out awards to scorekeeping and cheering on athletes, we are grateful for each and every person who is giving their support and time.