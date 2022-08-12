A Sidney, Montana man has earned bragging rights as the national greenbelt champion in the adult division, and a Sidney teen also won silver medal for the junior middleweight red belt division.
Victor Cursino and Brielle Baxter traveled recently to Salt Lake City where they were among 3,000-some competitors vying to be considered the best of the best in their respective divisions.
Both individuals qualified for the nationals in the first place by placing in their respective divisions in Reno at the Grand Prix for the west coast, as well as their performance in the competition at Salt Lake.
Coach Jerrold Baxter told the Sidney Herald this was Cursino’s first major competition.
“He went out and performed very well, winning the championship round two rounds to nothing,” Baxter said. “The way the competition works at these high levels is it’s similar to the way tennis works. Three rounds makes a match, and. You have to win two out of the three rounds.”
Cursino has only been training for about a year.
“It takes you know, it’s a lot of work to do the training and everything and then travel all the way to Reno and then travel all the way to Salt Lake City and get down there and do that,” Jerrold Baxter said. “(Victor and Brielle) are both putting in a lot of hours outside of regular taekwondo class, which is just an hour two days a week.”
Brielle Baxter, meanwhile, has been training for a while longer, which is why she’s in the red belt, rather than green belt division.
Both Cursino and Brielle Baxter are putting in extra practice time outside of class, Jerrold Baxter said, estimating they log an additional 15 to 20 hours of practice, and work on strength and conditioning.
They’re also both working with two very high caliber coaches, Steve Rosbarsky, collegiate national coach for Team USA and Stephen Lambdin, Olympic heavyweight contender in the 2016 Rio Olympics and current strength and conditioning coach for Team USA.
There’s a COVID-19 connection here for one of the coaches. Lambdin, during COVID, offered an online virtual coaching service that Brielle Baxter decided to try. She meets with Lambdin every other week to go over techniques. He watches her and offers constructive criticism to improve athletic performance.
Rosbarski, meanwhile, is someone Jerrold Baxter knows from college.
“I trained with him at Missoula when I went to college,” he said. “Me and him have kept in touch throughout the years of tournaments and stuff to see here in Montana.”
From time to time, one or both Rosbarski and Lambdin are present at a meet as well, and then gets to do a little more hands-on coaching.
Cursino plans to continue training, while Brielle Baxter is done for the year and is headed into high school sports season, including cross country and basketball.
Coach Baxter credits the willingness of Brielle Baxter and Cursino to try the new sparring styles as a key factor in their success.
“The new styles were designed to beat the old styles, if you will,” Coach Baxter said. “So using the newest and best techniques is one thing, obviously, the athletes dedication to their craft. They are putting in the hours in order to do well.”
Another very important aspect of the sport is mobility, not just flexibility.
“Flexibility, of course, is how you know if you can do the splits, right?” Coach Baxter said. “Mobility, on the other hand, is having power in your extreme flexibility. So the example that Steven Lambdin always gives in this is it’s like a baby. You can take his legs and do the splits right, but a baby can’t knock anyone out.”
The science of mobility not only reduces injuries, but adds to the range of motion and the performance capabilities of athletes. That’s something Coach Baxter hopes to share with more Richland County athletes in the near future. He’s planning to bring Lambdin to Sidney sometime near the end of the year. This will include a free, open portion for strength and conditioning training for all the student athletes in Richland County, to help them learn more about the science of mobility and how it can help them avoid injury and improve performance.
“All the athletes that want to come and participate, they can come check out what the best of the best are doing, and try to integrate that into their training,” Jerrold Baxter said. “We’re still working with him on when he can come do that and what kind of dates we’re looking at.”