The MHSA has released names of the individuals from Sidney High School who have received post-season awards from the 2021-22 winter season.

To earn Academic All-State, athletes must achieve and maintain a 3.5 or higher GPA and earn a varsity letter in the sport. All-Conference selections were chosen by coaches for basketball and needed to place within the top six in the divisional tournament for girls and boys wrestling. All-State selections were determined by placements in the top eight for Speech/Drama/Debate and top six for girls and boys wrestling. Athletes who have received these honors are as follows.

Boys Basketball

Academic All-State: Kevin Hutzenbiler, Ryan McGinnis, Cayden Heck, Cooper McNally, Aren Larson and Braden Harris.

All-Conference: Jerome Enzt (honorable mention).

Girls Basketball

Academic All-State: Jenna Anderson, Olivia Schoepp, Daisy Snow, Sophie Peters, Leah Entz and Allyson Nentwig.

All-Conference: Peters (second team all conference), Taylan Hansen (honorable mention) and Savanna Anderson (honorable mention).

Cheerleading

Academic All-State: AnnDee Eksteen.

Speech and Drama

Academic All-State: Garrett Dodds, Kodi Schulz, Emma Cundiff, Chloe Go, Cayla Hanson, Cedar Hovde, KaiLeigh LaRoche and Corbin Steinbeisser.

All-State: Mark Watson, Schulz, Dodds, Cundiff, Wyatt Reid, Jade Emly, Gabby Juarez, Ethan Courtney, Cayla Hanson and Noah Thiel.

Wrestling

Academic All-State: Gorden Knapp, Owen Lonski, Reece Graves, Brielle Gorder, Payten Syth, Alexa Lonski and Alice Thorgersen.

All-Conference: Reece Graves, Lonski, Zander Burnison, Aden Graves, Knapp, Ben Carlsen, Zander Dean, Grady Nelson, Deegan Carranza and Caden Wise.

All-State: Amaiya Kirn, Keela Kary, Reece Graves, Lonski, Dean, Burnison, Aden Graves, Nelson, Knapp, Carlsen and Wise.

Athletes competing in spring sports will have the opportunity to earn these awards after the conclusion of the season.



