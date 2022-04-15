The MHSA has released names of the individuals from Sidney High School who have received post-season awards from the 2021-22 winter season.
To earn Academic All-State, athletes must achieve and maintain a 3.5 or higher GPA and earn a varsity letter in the sport. All-Conference selections were chosen by coaches for basketball and needed to place within the top six in the divisional tournament for girls and boys wrestling. All-State selections were determined by placements in the top eight for Speech/Drama/Debate and top six for girls and boys wrestling. Athletes who have received these honors are as follows.
Boys Basketball
Academic All-State: Kevin Hutzenbiler, Ryan McGinnis, Cayden Heck, Cooper McNally, Aren Larson and Braden Harris.
All-Conference: Jerome Enzt (honorable mention).
Girls Basketball
Academic All-State: Jenna Anderson, Olivia Schoepp, Daisy Snow, Sophie Peters, Leah Entz and Allyson Nentwig.
All-Conference: Peters (second team all conference), Taylan Hansen (honorable mention) and Savanna Anderson (honorable mention).
Cheerleading
Academic All-State: AnnDee Eksteen.
Speech and Drama
Academic All-State: Garrett Dodds, Kodi Schulz, Emma Cundiff, Chloe Go, Cayla Hanson, Cedar Hovde, KaiLeigh LaRoche and Corbin Steinbeisser.
All-State: Mark Watson, Schulz, Dodds, Cundiff, Wyatt Reid, Jade Emly, Gabby Juarez, Ethan Courtney, Cayla Hanson and Noah Thiel.
Wrestling
Academic All-State: Gorden Knapp, Owen Lonski, Reece Graves, Brielle Gorder, Payten Syth, Alexa Lonski and Alice Thorgersen.
All-Conference: Reece Graves, Lonski, Zander Burnison, Aden Graves, Knapp, Ben Carlsen, Zander Dean, Grady Nelson, Deegan Carranza and Caden Wise.