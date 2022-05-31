Purchase Access

Sidney High School athletes ended their 2022 Track and Field season on a high note with accomplishments made at the State A meet in Butte. The results are as follows.

Starting with the men’s division, the 4x100m relay team consisting of Reece Graves, Aren Larson, Aden Graves and Ryan McGinnis placed sixth with a time of 44.43 seconds.

For individual results, Chase Waters threw 143’05” to earn fifth place in the discus competition.

Jerome Entz, a senior at SHS stood on the podium in first place as he won the javelin competition with a throw of 163’00”.

Larson tied for eighth place in high jump with a height of 5’10”.

Aden Graves earned a spot on the podium as he vaulted 13’00” during pole vault to earn sixth place.

Moving onto the girl’s division, Christianna Wall placed seventh in the shot put with a throw of 34’00”.

During the pole vault competition, Brielle Gorder vaulted 9’00” to earn seventh place.



