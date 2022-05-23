Sidney athletes compete for a chance at the state meet By Abby Reidle areidle@sidneyherald.com May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Christianna Wall pictured throwing shot put at the Divisional meet. Photo by Tonya Schoepp × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? The results are as follows.For the men’s division, in the 4x100m relay, Sidney’s team consisting of Reece Graves, Aren Larson, Aden Graves and Ryan McGinnis placed first.For the individual events, Larson placed seventh in the 100m dash with a time of 11.44. Aden Graves earned ninth place with a time of 11.53.Aden Graves also earned tenth place in the 400m run with a time of 54.74.In the field events, Chase Waters earned fourth place during the shot put competitions with a throw of 45’08” and Ty Lovegren placed ninth with a throw of 43’01.50”.Waters placed third in discus with a throw of 129’01”.Jerome Entz took home the gold medal in the javelin competition with a throw of 165’08”.During the high jump competition, Larson placed second with a height of 6’00”.Aden Graves placed third in the pole vault with a vault of 14’00, Daniel Stevens placed fifth with a vault of 12’06” and Reece Graves placed sixth with a vault of 12’00”.Entz earned sixth place in long jump with a jump of 19’8.25” and placed sixth in the triple jump with a jump of 41’01”.In the women’s division, Ryleigh Kleinke placed seventh in the 800m run with a time of 2:29 and seventh in the 1600m run with a time of 5:47.Moving onto field events, Christianna Wall placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 32’05 and fourth in the discus with a throw of 97’10”.Brielle Gorder dominated the pole vault competition with a vault of 9’00” earning her first place. Olivia Schoepp placed eighth with a vault of 7’06”.In the long jump, Leah Entz placed tenth with a jump of 15’00.50”.Athletes who have qualified will move onto the Class A State track and field meet in Butte May 26-28. 