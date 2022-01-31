The Sidney High School basketball teams suffered a pair of losses recently, but the Eagle teams each played well in both sets of games.
On Thursday, January 27, the boy’s team lost to Wolf Point 58-47, and the girl’s team lost 69-58.
Then, on Saturday, January 29, the boy’s team lost 51-39 to Baker, and the girl’s team lost 56-41 to Baker.
All of the games were pretty close for the most part, and the Eagle teams played well overall.
The girl’s team played a great game against Wolf Point, in fact, but a big second half from the Lady Wolves sunk the Lady Eagles.
Wolf Point ended the first half with the lead, but the lead was just six points, 34-28. Throughout the first half, the two teams traded baskets back-and-forth.
In fact, after an exciting first quarter, Sidney was up 18-15. The Lady Eagles were getting up-and-down the court and making good shots early in the game.
In the second half, though, Wolf Point’s offense started to take off and pulled the Lady Wolves ahead further.
At the end of the third quarter, Wolf Point led 57-43, and although the Lady Eagles cut that lead a bit by the end of the game, Wolf Point held on that good lead.
Wolf Point outscored Sidney 35-30 in the second half, which isn’t that much of a difference for just one half of play. What hurt the Lady Eagles, though, was that third quarter.
Sidney scored 15 points in the quarter, which is pretty good, but the Lady Wolves poured in 21 points in the third, which ultimately gave them a big enough lead for the rest of the game.
To open the third quarter, Jenna Anderson scored on a drive to the basket to bring Sidney within four points, 34-30, still Wolf Point’s lead.
After that, though, Sidney didn’t score again for another two-and-a-half minutes, when Taylan Hansen scored on a drive to the basket. During that scoreless stretch, Wolf Point scored eight points, with six of them coming in transition.
Wolf Point used fast breaks as one of the main scoring avenues during the game. In total, the Lady Wolves scored 20 points off fast breaks.
After Hansen’s basket, the Lady Eagles scored more consistently throughout the rest of the quarter, but each time they got closer, the Lady Wolves matched them basket-for-basket.
A key point in the third quarter came with just under three minutes left.
Wolf Point led 45-36, but in a 13-second span, the Lady Wolves converted two three-point plays on back-to-back fast breaks to take a 51-36 lead and all the momentum.
Sidney outscored Wolf Point 7-6 in the rest of the quarter and 15-12 in the fourth, but the damage had been done.
That big surge in the third quarter, along with a big second quarter where Wolf Point outscored Sidney 19-10, were the key differences in the game.
Hansen led Sidney with 19 points against Wolf Point. Leah Entz provided a nice boost off the bench for the Lady Eagles, scoring nine points to go along with five rebounds.
Sophie Peters scored eight points, grabbed nine boards and dished out three assists, and Anderson scored seven points, grabbed six rebounds and recorded six assists.
Rounding out the team, Olivia Schoepp, Kendyl Wacha and Allyson Nentwig each scored five points. Nentwig also grabbed four rebounds.
Against Baker, Peters led the way with 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals. Entz scored 10 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Anderson scored seven points, and Schoepp scored five points. Rounding out the team, Nentwig scored four points, Hansen scored three points and Daisy Snow scored one point.
The next games for the Eagle basketball teams will be on Saturday, February 5 at home against Laurel. It will also be the SHS band and speech/drama/debate team senior night.