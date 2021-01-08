It did not take long for the Sidney High School basketball teams to get their first wins of the season, as both teams defeated Poplar on Thursday in what was both teams’ second games of the season.
The girl’s basketball team got a big 68-42 win at home over Poplar, and the boy’s team got a nice 49-47 win on the road over Poplar.
For both teams, the wins are good boosts to give them some early momentum in the season, and the wins are also appropriate ways to see what the two teams are capable of moving forward.
Looking at the girls team, one thing players and head coach Dan Peters talked about prior to the start of the season is that they thought the offense would be good this year (and specifically that the shooting would be better too).
A 68-point performance is indicative of good shooting on the night, and many other factors go into putting up that impressive total. Good defense, good transition play, good rebounding, good defense and good ball movement are all things that go into a great night like that.
This is a team that only has one senior, meaning that some younger players will be getting a lot of experience and playing time this year, and Thursday’s win is the kind of experience they need.
The win is also not surprising; the team showed these qualities in the season-opening loss to Billings Central.
Sophie Peters made three three-pointers in that game, Ali Merritt did a great job rebounding and the team played good defense at points in the game. Getting that first win is always a good feeling, and for the girl’s team, it is a good sign of the season ahead.
Moving to the boy’s team now, the win is a confirmation of what everyone saw out of the team in its season-opening loss to Billings Central.
The Eagles have plenty of players capable of scoring, playing good defense and making good plays, all important factors in getting wins.
Jerome Entz and Chase Waters were the leading scorers for the Eagles in the game against Billings Central, but everyone else who scored or got off some good shots are going to contribute a lot this season.
One thing that stuck out a lot about the boy’s team in the opener was the team’s ability to handle pressure in full court situations and in half court situations.
Maintaining a calm attitude in those spots, against a very good Billings Central team, is a good quality, and one that stayed with the team as they clutched out a tough win over Poplar.
What the boy’s team will do this season will be exciting to see and interesting to follow as the year keeps going.
In fact, what both teams will be capable of this year is exciting to prepare for, and both teams should be competing for the win each game because they are showing good signs so far this season.