The Sidney High School basketball teams both played a pair of important games over the weekend, and while the boy’s team wasn’t able to pick up a win, the girl’s team put itself in position to take a top-two spot in the conference.
Here is a small breakdown of how those games went for both teams.
Girl’s BasketballOn Thursday, Feb. 11, The Eagles defeated Custer County on the road 59-43, and on Friday, Feb. 12, the Eagles defeated Fergus 56-50 on the road as well.
The win over Fergus was not an easy one, but it was an impressive one for Sidney. The Eagles trailed for much of the game, but they got some momentum going late in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter.
With that momentum, the Eagles took a lead in the fourth and were able to hold it, despite some good pressure from Fergus.
At the start of the year, Sidney head coach Dan Peters said the conference looked like it could be open for the spots behind Havre, and so far this season, that is how things are shaping up to be.
The Eagles, with the two wins, put themselves in a spot where with a win over Dawson County on Friday, they can secure the No. 2 spot in the conference.
Boy’s BasketballThe Eagles lost 57-24 to Fergus on Friday, and on Thursday, they lost 58-45 to Custer County.
The loss to Custer County, especially, was one that really hurt because everything was going right for the Eagles until late in the game.
Sidney and Custer County were close throughout the first three quarters. After the first quarter, the teams were tied 13-13, and at halftime, the Eagles only trailed 25-22. After the third quarter, Sidney still only trailed 37-33.
Jerome Entz had a big part in giving Sidney a good shot at a win, as he had a team-high 18 points, which was half the team’s points at a time in the game.
Unfortunately though, Entz, who was able to score for Sidney when the Eagles needed a basket, got hurt late in the third quarter.
Once he went out, the Eagles lost a key spark on offense and defense and weren’t able to get the same footing in the game.
Overall, though, the Eagles looked good and had one of their best games of the season. The improvements the team has made over the season really showed.