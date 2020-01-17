Sidney boys basketball team was the last team to play Thursday night, Jan. 16 in the Brawl in the East event, where they faced off against the Dawson County Red Devils. Sidney’s last game ended in a 39-point loss to Havre. This game remained competitive and close throughout the game up until the final seconds with Dawson County pulling out the victory 66-55.
The Red Devils held an early 9-3 lead in the first quarter, but that lead, the largest one they held all game, the gap was quickly closed not just for the first quarter, but for the rest of the game. Heading into the second quarter, the Red Devils had a slim 15-13 lead.
Sidney got their first lead early in the second quarter after Sidney senior Cooper McGlothlin drained a three-pointer down 19-18. Similarly, to the Red Devils, the Eagles couldn’t hold the lead for long, or at the very least, ever get a chance to pull away. As the clock hit zeroes finishing out the first half, the Red Devils slim lead was now slimmer with a 36-35 lead.
It seemed at the start of the third quarter, Dawson County looked like they might pull away, coming out on a 6-0 run. McGlothlin, though and the rest of the team had other ideas keeping within close distance with plenty of successful shots and several assists.
The Red Devils came out in the fourth quarter, going on another brief 5-0 run, but whatever Dawson County did, the Eagles had some way of pushing back. While the Eagles did have a successful shooting night, the fourth quarter shots weren’t falling at first, but McGlothlin finally got another one to drop with under four minutes to play with Sidney once again finding that scoring touch in the fourth. As the score was 66-63 with one minute to play, the Red Devils failed to inbound the ball giving the Eagles a chance to tie. McGlothlin, who had a total of 26 points on the night, could not get the final three-point attempt to fall in an effort to tie the game. The Eagles were forced to foul, giving the Red Devils a one and one at the line and he missed giving the Eagles one final chance. On the final possession of the game, sophomore Jerome Entz made a layup at the buzzer, but the Eagles fell one-point shy of the tie.
Leading the Red Devils in scoring was sophomore Max Eaton tallying 24 points. Following that up was fellow sophomores, Taven Coon, with 16 and Riley Basta totaling 12 points on the night. Sophomores Landon Palmer and Parker Buckley each had six points.
McGlothlin had an outstanding game, scoring 26 points, leading the Eagles, while Entz wasn’t far behind with 18 points. Senior Boston Peters had eight points, seniors Jed Fox and Carter Johnson each had four as well as junior Riley Jackson. Junior Kaston Leroy had two points.
Sidney’s next game will be Friday, Jan. 17 at Sidney High School against the Laurel Locomotives beginning at 6 p.m.