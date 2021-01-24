A shining moment at the end of a sour game put an exciting cap on senior night for the Sidney High School boy's basketball team.
Sidney seniors were honored for the boy's basketball team before the Eagles lost 62-44 to Glasgow, but it was one senior, Jack Thogerson, who made an exciting play that got the crowd excited after Sidney suffered a tough stretch in the game.
Only a few seconds remained, and Thogerson got the ball on the wing. Everyone in the home crowd yelled for him to shoot it, and he did, banking in a three-point shot to end the night on a good note.
The game started and ended on a good note for the Eagles, but big parts of the in-between were where the Eagles lost control of the game and suffered a tough loss.
Sidney went on a 9-3 run over the last six minutes of the first quarter, taking a 13-7 lead into the second quarter. The Eagles looked good, getting shots to fall at all levels on the court, while also playing good defense to hold Glasgow in check.
In the second quarter, though, Glasgow got going and scored 19 points in the quarter, while Sidney scored just four points (all Chase Waters), leading to a 26-17 Glasgow halftime lead.
Sidney scored more points in both the third and fourth quarter, scoring 12 in the third and 14 in the fourth, but Glasgow's offense kept breaking through Sidney's defense and never allowed the Eagles back in the game.
The second quarter really hurt the Eagles for the rest of the game, as Glasgow's momentum only kept building after that, while Sidney's ran out.
Even when Sidney's offense looked good and scored well, Glasgow's offense would do one better and extend or hold a big lead.
Kaston Leroy, one of the seniors for Sidney, had six points in the game, and Boston Peters, another senior, added three points.
Waters also had six points, and Riley Jackson, another senior, added six as well. Thogerson had three points.
Jerome Entz had eight points in the game, and Parker Sinks led the Eagles with 12 points.
The pieces are there for the Eagles, shown in their offense, mainly, but also in other parts of their game. Cutting down on that pesky turnover issue will be the key, going forward, for Sidney to get some wins going.