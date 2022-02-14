On Saturday, Feb. 12, the Sidney Eagles boy’s varsity basketball team hosted Custer County and secured their first win in conference play.
The nail-biter game began with a jump shot by Jerome Entz, a free throw by Chase Waters, and another two points dished in by Aren Larson. At this point, the scoreboard read 5-11 in favor of Custer County.
The Eagles ignited towards the end of the first quarter when Braylon DiFonzo was fouled on a successful jump shot from the post, then hit his free throw, adding three points.
Waters, with 1:19 left in the first quarter made a basket driving into the post, then on the next play down the court he drove in from the short corner providing another four points.
The quarter ended with DiFonzo rebounding his own shot and making the basket with 21 seconds left resulting in a score of 14-16 Custer County.
The Eagles held Custer County to 18 points through the end of the second quarter. Nine points were scored: Waters (5), Larson (2) and Entz (2), ending the half with a tie at 23-23.
DiFonzo scored the first points in the third quarter. He was fouled at the post, made his basket, and scored his shot from the free throw line.
Ryan Mcginnis added one point from a free throw in this quarter, followed closely by two drives from the short corner added by Larson. The third quarter ended with a score of 31-26 in favor of the Eagles.
The Eagles came out hot in the fourth quarter, which showed in the books. A total of 21 points were scored, 13 of which were free throws by DiFonzo (3), Entz (5), Ty Lovegren (1) and Waters (4).
The other eight points made in the game were from DiFonzo with four points at the post, Entz with a jumper at the top of the paint, and Waters with four points driving into the post.
The Eagles secured the win, ending the game with a score of 54-47.
The girls team traveled to Custer County on Saturday, Feb. 12 where they fell to the Cowgirls 46-58.