The Sidney High School track and field team had some of its best finishes yet this season at the Baker Invitational on Saturday.
The boy’s team took second place out of 14 boy’s teams, and the girl’s team took seventh place out of 17 girl’s teams.
Parker Sinks continues to impress early this season to lead the way for the boy’s team.
In the Eagles’ first two meets this season, Sinks was the top runner in the 100 meter dash for Sidney, and at the Baker Invitational, Sinks took first place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.62, a personal best. Sidney head coach Stacey Collins commended Sinks’ performances so far and said that he has come blazing out of the gates this season.
Right behind Sinks was Tate Wieferich, one of the captains of the track and field team, finished right behind Sinks for second place with a time of 11.72. Both times for Wieferich and Sinks are personal bests.
Ryan McGinnis, who has also had a great start to the season, took fifth place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.94, a personal best.
Sinks and McGinnis both had great times in the 200 meter dash as well: Sinks took first with a time of 24.16, and McGinnis took fourth with a time of 25.28.
Wieferich showed up again in the 400 meter race, taking third with a time of 55.05.
In the 300 meter hurdles, Hudson Severson had a good showing, hitting a time of 48.84 and finishing sixth.
Sidney was also able to take first in the 4x100 meter relay, as Sinks, McGinnis, Wieferich and Ty Lovegren took first with a time of 45.16.
In the throwing events, Riley Jackson and Chase Waters led the way. Jackson took fifth in the shot put with a distance of 41-02.00. In the discus, Jackson took third with a throw of 129-04.50, and Waters took fourth with a throw of 128-01, a personal best.
Aren Larson took third in the high jump, hitting a height of 5-06.00, a personal best. In the pole vault, Ben Carlsen placed third with a height of 10-06.00, and Daniel Stevens took sixth with a height of 9-00.00.
Sinks and McGinnis return in the long jump, taking third and fourth, respectively. Sinks hit a distance of 19-09.75, and McGinnis hit a distance of 19-08.75.
For the girl’s team, Olivia Schoepp kicked things off with a seventh place finish in the 100 meter dash, hitting a personal best time of 14.04.
Schoepp teamed up with Taylor Stewart, Emma Doty and Brielle Gorder in the 4x100 meter relay, taking third as a squad with a time of 55.36.
The Lady Eagles also had some good showings in the throws: Ali Merritt took fourth in the shot put with a distance of 34-06.00, and Christianna Wall took sixth in the shot put, hitting 31-09.75.
Merritt also took third in the discus with a throw of 110-05.
Stewart continued her good start to the season in the javelin throw, hitting a distance of 96-00 and taking fourth place. Stewart also placed second in the long jump, hitting a personal best of 15-10.75.
Gorder took fifth place in the pole vault, hitting a height of 7-06.00.
The next event for the Eagles is a home meet, the Sidney Invite, on Saturday, April 24, and it starts at 10 a.m.